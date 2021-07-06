All of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking down below. Our Android hardware deal hub has plenty of new offers since the last time we checked in, but for now it’s all about the software price drops courtesy of Google Play. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Bridge Constructor Portal, ProCam X ( HD Camera Pro ), Quadropoly Pro, Mobile Doc Scanner, GymACE Pro: Workout Tracker, Cultist Simulator, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by OnePlus 9 Pro at a new Amazon all-time low that now joins our ongoing price drop on Google’s Pixel 4 128GB smartphone. We are also tracking one of the best deals ever on Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE alongside other models starting from just $150 right here. From there, we move over to the last side of things with ASUS’ latest Chromebook Flip at $120 off the going rate alongside everything else in our Chromebook deal hub. Just be sure to check out the latest Anker Amazon sale and this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for all off your charging and add-on needs.

Today’s best game deals: Animal Crossing, Mario 3D World, Pokémon Snap, 3D All-Stars, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Bridge Constructor Portal:

As a new employee in the Aperture Science test lab, it’s your job to build bridges, ramps, slides, and other constructions in 60 test chambers and get the Bendies safely across the finish line in their vehicles. Make use of the many Portal gadgets, like portals, propulsion gel, repulsion gel, aerial faith plates, cubes, and more to bypass the sentry turrets, acid pools and laser barriers, solve switch puzzles, and make it through the test chambers unscathed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!