This dual monitor mount upholds two 32-inch displays for just $30 at Amazon (Save $30)

Dream Fit 2020 (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Huanuo Dual Monitor Mount for $29.99 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. This is a 50% price cut from its normal going rate and marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Built to hold two monitors up to 32-inches each, it supports both 75x75mm and 100x100mm VESA patterns. Mounting your displays is a great way to not only clean up your desk, but also lift them to new ergonomic heights. This system uses springs to adjust its position, which makes moving your display around a breeze. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More on the Huanuo Monitor Mount:

Universal Dual Monitor Stand – HUANUO monitor stand widely fits two 17″ to 32″ flat curved screens and computer monitors. Supports vesa 75x75mm and 100x100mm and holds up to 26.5lbs.

Ergonomic Visual Comfort – This dual computer monitor stand allows your screens to swivel from -90° to +90°, tilt from -35° to +85°and rotate 360° for setting a comfortable viewing angle.

Spring Adjustment System – The dual monitor arm is easy to set the monitor rise and fall easily and steadily. The arms can be adjusted on the pole 13″, It fits two monitor screens up to 27″ stacked to fit your viewing needs.

