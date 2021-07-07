Amazon’s Gold Box outdoor solar pathway lighting deals from $22 with up to 34% in savings

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, US_ImaginTop (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 34% off LITOM outdoor solar landscape spotlights. One standout here is the 4-pack of 2-in-1 LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights for $39.43 shipped. Regularly $60 or more, today’s offer is 34% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. These IP67 waterproof solar lights are great for the walkways around your home, but they also include mounting screws if you would prefer to get them right up on the wall. They carry 12 LEDs with a 120-degree lighting angle, 2 brightness modes, and will automatically transition from energy storage mode to lighting mode auto sunset/rise sensors. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

For a more affordable option, you’ll also find the 2-pack of these same lights on sale today for $22.08, down from the usual $30 or more regular price. You’ll get the same 2-in-1 design here in a pair of best-selling solar landscape lights with an IP67 waterproof rating.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s LITOM outdoor solar landscape spotlight sale at Amazon for additional options, larger bundles, and more from just over $22 Prime shipped.

Then check out these ongoing Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light deals, this offer on TP-Link’s Kasa Dual Outdoor Smart Plug, and everything else in our smart home hub right here.

More on the LITOM 12 LED Solar Landscape Spotlights:

Cold White Solar Spotlights: Brighter 12 LEDs with Wider 120°Lighting Angle & 90°Adjustable Bigger Solar Panel & Longer Working Time with 18650 lithium rechargeable battery. LITOM solar landscape light is much more unique, fashionable and practical compared to other 4-6 LED lights in the market.

2 Brightness Lighting Modes(Always On): Low Light Mode(12hrs) / High Light Mode(6hrs). LITOM solar landscape spotlights can automatically detect the change of brightness. When the brightness is low enough to require lighting, it will automatically change from energy storage mode to lighting mode without movement detection (Auto on at night / Auto off at sunrise).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!