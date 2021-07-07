Anker expands Soundcore lineup with new Life P3 ANC earbuds in 5 colors

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of Soundcore offerings with a new pair of earbuds. Delivering many of the features we found to be enticing in its previous Liberty Air 2 Pro, the all-new Anker Soundcore Life P3 arrive with an even more affordable price tag. Complete with active noise cancellation alongside several bright colorways, you can get all of the details on the new earbuds down below.

Anker debuts new Soundcore Life P3

As the latest addition to the Soundcore lineup, the new Anker Life P3 arrive as a successor to the popular Life P2 that launched back in 2019. This time around, the earbuds are being refreshed in both form and function, as you’ll find plenty of new features to go alongside the updated form factor.

Entering with much of the same design as the recent Liberty Air 2 Pro, Anker’s latest arrive with a pretty typical stemmed earbud that pairs with a circular charging case. The most notable feature at the price point is its inclusion of active noise cancellation, which relies on six built-in mics to achieve a distraction-free listening experience. There are several different modes to choose from, and support for the Soundcore app allows you to tailor the audio further thanks to customizable EQ settings and the like.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to average around 7 hours of playback before needing to slot the Anker Soundcore P3 into its charging case, which yields an additional 35 hours of listening. There’s a USB-C port for when it times to refuel the entire package, as well as Qi charging support, too. Everything is also IPX5 water-resistant, which makes them more than capable of tagging along on runs.

Alongside all of the notable features, one of the more alluring aspects has to be the bright new colors that the Anker Soundcore Life P3 come in. While the previous generation only came in a more limited palette of colors, the latest iteration mix that up with five different styles, including black and navy blue, as well as coral red, oat white, and sky blue.

Anker’s new Soundcore Life P3 earbuds are now available for purchase direct from Amazon and directly from its online storefront. Pricing is set at $79.99 for all five colorways, with shipping now available.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After checking out the Liberty Air 2 Pro earlier in the year, I was pretty impressed by the AirPods Pro competitor and expect to see much of the same polish carry over to the latest from Anker. And now, with the new Life P3, the brand looks to be bringing much of the same feature set to a more affordable price point for those who don’t need some of the more flagship-caliber features. At the $80 price point, these seem to be quite the impressive earbuds on paper, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Anker Soundcore Life P3 perform in actual daily use.

