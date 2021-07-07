FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker expands Soundcore lineup with new Life P3 ANC earbuds in 5 colors

-
NewsAnker
Buy now

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of Soundcore offerings with a new pair of earbuds. Delivering many of the features we found to be enticing in its previous Liberty Air 2 Pro, the all-new Anker Soundcore Life P3 arrive with an even more affordable price tag. Complete with active noise cancellation alongside several bright colorways, you can get all of the details on the new earbuds down below.

Anker debuts new Soundcore Life P3

As the latest addition to the Soundcore lineup, the new Anker Life P3 arrive as a successor to the popular Life P2 that launched back in 2019. This time around, the earbuds are being refreshed in both form and function, as you’ll find plenty of new features to go alongside the updated form factor.

Entering with much of the same design as the recent Liberty Air 2 Pro, Anker’s latest arrive with a pretty typical stemmed earbud that pairs with a circular charging case. The most notable feature at the price point is its inclusion of active noise cancellation, which relies on six built-in mics to achieve a distraction-free listening experience. There are several different modes to choose from, and support for the Soundcore app allows you to tailor the audio further thanks to customizable EQ settings and the like.

In terms of battery life, you can expect to average around 7 hours of playback before needing to slot the Anker Soundcore P3 into its charging case, which yields an additional 35 hours of listening. There’s a USB-C port for when it times to refuel the entire package, as well as Qi charging support, too. Everything is also IPX5 water-resistant, which makes them more than capable of tagging along on runs.

Alongside all of the notable features, one of the more alluring aspects has to be the bright new colors that the Anker Soundcore Life P3 come in. While the previous generation only came in a more limited palette of colors, the latest iteration mix that up with five different styles, including black and navy blue, as well as coral red, oat white, and sky blue.

Anker’s new Soundcore Life P3 earbuds are now available for purchase direct from Amazon and directly from its online storefront. Pricing is set at $79.99 for all five colorways, with shipping now available.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After checking out the Liberty Air 2 Pro earlier in the year, I was pretty impressed by the AirPods Pro competitor and expect to see much of the same polish carry over to the latest from Anker. And now, with the new Life P3, the brand looks to be bringing much of the same feature set to a more affordable price point for those who don’t need some of the more flagship-caliber features. At the $80 price point, these seem to be quite the impressive earbuds on paper, so it’ll be interesting to see how the Anker Soundcore Life P3 perform in actual daily use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Come on and slam! And welcome to the Fossil Space Jam c...
All-new Sceptre 4K monitor affordably delivers 70Hz ref...
Creality’s new Ender-7 is its fastest 3D printer yet,...
Nordstrom Anniversary sale preview is here! Find our to...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to ...
Hands-on: Nomad brings leather stylings to your MagSafe...
New Assassin’s Creed game confirmed, will reportedly ...
Score a 2-pack of Anker PowerWave Qi Charging Stands fr...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Anker kicks off the week with deals on solar power banks, outdoor cameras, more from $14

From $14 Learn More
40% off

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to $52 + more from $13.50 (Up to 40% off)

$13.50+ Learn More
24% off

Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon, now $130 shipped

$130 Learn More
35% off

Save 35% and pick up this 5-tier food dehydrator at an Amazon low of $36

$36 Learn More

Come on and slam! And welcome to the Fossil Space Jam collection

Learn More
$220+ off

Grow your own veggies with these AeroGardens from $54: Farm 24-plant up to $220 off, more

$54+ Learn More
Amazon low

Baxton Studio Loveseat plunges to new Amazon low of $168.50 shipped

$168.50 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $4: Resident Evil, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, more

From $4 Learn More