Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 has dropped to $321 (Save 22%)

Amazon currently offers the Lenovo 13-inch Chromebook Flex 5 for $321.21 shipped. Normally sitting at $410, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price to date, with today’s offer falling within $11 of the all-time low thanks to its 22% discount. Lenovo’s latest Chromebook Flex 5 enters with a 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen display and folding 2-in-1 design that makes it just as ideal for typing up notes as it is binging Netflix. Its 64GB of onboard storage and 4GB of RAM pairs with a 10th Gen. i3 processor, 10-hour battery life, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a fairly versatile selection of I/O. Some highlights include a pair of USB-C ports and USB-A. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 2,300 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings from the lead deal and protect the featured Chromebook by picking up the Amazon Basics 11-inch Laptop Sleeve at $11.50. Regardless of if school is entirely remote or you’re commuting to and from class this semester, having a sleeve like this is a great way to make sure the Chromebook isn’t damaged in-between note-taking sessions and the like. Or to just stow away your machine in-between using at home. This one is about as well-reviewed as they come, garnering a 4.6/5 star rating from over 77,000 customers.

Or if you’d prefer to go with something a bit more premium in the Chromebook space, we’re still tracking a $120 discount on this ASUS Flip C436 model. Delivering the best price to date, this offering arrives with a 2-in-1 design, 1080p display, Wi-Fi 6 support, and more. Plus, there’s also a more affordable ASUS Chromebook on sale for $179 for those in need of an entry-level mode, as well.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 features:

Breathtaking to behold whether in tablet, tent, stand, laptop mode or any angle in between, Chromebook Flex 5 (13″, 5) delivers a slim and light 360° convertible design. The 10th Gen InteI Core i3 processor offers groundbreaking intelligent performance features that adapt to you and the things you do, for a more personalized, intuitive and responsive Chromebook experience. Enjoy the streamlined interface of Chrome OS—with access to a rich library of apps on Google Play, custom Google Maps wallpapers and images, and more.

