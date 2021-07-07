LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum plunges to new all-time low at $398 ($127 off)

Amazon is offering LG’s Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum for $398 shipped. Shipping is expected to take about two weeks. That’s taking a massive $127 plunge from the usual rate, saving you nearly 25% and marking a new all-time low price. Featuring twin replaceable batteries for up to 80-minutes of runtime, this cordless vac brings powerful 140AW suction to tackle the dust and dirt in your home. The lightweight design and telescopic nozzle are perfect for reaching everywhere from the carpet to the curtains. Plus, it includes a unique Power Punch attachment for deep cleaning upholstery, mattresses, and more. And when you’re done, just set it back into the portable charging station for easy storage. Over 650 customers have left it with an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For smaller apartments and homes, you might be better off going with something simple like Bissel’s Featherweight Stick Vacuum for $30. It’s designed for hard floors and low pile carpets, so it’s a perfect starter vacuum for college students and renters. Plus, you’ll still find a number of attachments included for cleaning up the sofa, stairs, and more. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 51,000 customers.

Our home goods guide has been bursting with new deals as of late, though one of my favorites has to be Oster’s 10.5-quart multi cooker airy fryer at over $53 off. It brings air frying, dehydrating, roasting, and even rotisserie cooking together in one compact device. If you’ve been wanting to add some oil-free frying to your evening routine, this one’s at a new all-time low price, but you can find even more of our favorite home and kitchen deals right here.

More on LG’s Cordzero A9 Ultimate Stick Vacuum:

The LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum comes equipped with two rechargeable, detachable superior batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time.

Turn the vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb, without cramping your hand.

So Much More Than a Stand – Easily store and charge anywhere, anytime—without drilling holes into your wall.

