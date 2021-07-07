FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum plunges to new all-time low at $398 ($127 off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsLG
New low $398

Amazon is offering LG’s Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum for $398 shipped. Shipping is expected to take about two weeks. That’s taking a massive $127 plunge from the usual rate, saving you nearly 25% and marking a new all-time low price. Featuring twin replaceable batteries for up to 80-minutes of runtime, this cordless vac brings powerful 140AW suction to tackle the dust and dirt in your home. The lightweight design and telescopic nozzle are perfect for reaching everywhere from the carpet to the curtains. Plus, it includes a unique Power Punch attachment for deep cleaning upholstery, mattresses, and more. And when you’re done, just set it back into the portable charging station for easy storage. Over 650 customers have left it with an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For smaller apartments and homes, you might be better off going with something simple like Bissel’s Featherweight Stick Vacuum for $30. It’s designed for hard floors and low pile carpets, so it’s a perfect starter vacuum for college students and renters. Plus, you’ll still find a number of attachments included for cleaning up the sofa, stairs, and more. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 51,000 customers.

Our home goods guide has been bursting with new deals as of late, though one of my favorites has to be Oster’s 10.5-quart multi cooker airy fryer at over $53 off. It brings air frying, dehydrating, roasting, and even rotisserie cooking together in one compact device. If you’ve been wanting to add some oil-free frying to your evening routine, this one’s at a new all-time low price, but you can find even more of our favorite home and kitchen deals right here.

More on LG’s Cordzero A9 Ultimate Stick Vacuum:

  • The LG Cord Zero A9 Stick Vacuum comes equipped with two rechargeable, detachable superior batteries that let you clean and charge at the same time.
  • Turn the vacuum on and off or change power levels with the touch of a thumb, without cramping your hand.
  • So Much More Than a Stand – Easily store and charge anywhere, anytime—without drilling holes into your wall.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

LG

About the Author

Save 35% and pick up this 5-tier food dehydrator at an ...
Grow your own veggies with these AeroGardens from $54: ...
Baxton Studio Loveseat plunges to new Amazon low of $16...
Expand your power with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB ...
Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new ...
Easily install a Waste King 3/4 HP Garbage Disposal in ...
Elite Gourmet’s 10.5-qt. Air Fryer also roasts, d...
Ameriwood Rebel combines a dresser, desk, bookcase, and...
Show More Comments

Related

35% off

Save 35% and pick up this 5-tier food dehydrator at an Amazon low of $36

$36 Learn More

Come on and slam! And welcome to the Fossil Space Jam collection

Learn More
$220+ off

Grow your own veggies with these AeroGardens from $54: Farm 24-plant up to $220 off, more

$54+ Learn More
Amazon low

Baxton Studio Loveseat plunges to new Amazon low of $168.50 shipped

$168.50 Learn More
80% off

Nintendo Switch eShop deals from $4: Resident Evil, Celeste, Crypt of the NecroDancer, more

From $4 Learn More
30% off

Expand your power with iClever’s 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector: $15.50 (Save 30%)

$15.50 Learn More
Reg. $59

Schumacher’s 15A/3A battery charger falls to new low at $40 (Reg. $59)

$40 Learn More
New low

Nike’s self-lacing Adapt Auto Max sneakers see rare discount to new all-time low at $39 off

$39 off Learn More