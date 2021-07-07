FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LG’s latest 13-inch Ultra laptop goes leaps and bounds beyond at $697 all-time low (Reg. $800)

Amazon is offering the new LG Ultra 13-inch Laptop Ryzen 5 2.3GHz/8GB/256GB for $696.99 shipped. Typically selling for $800, today’s deep $103 cut is only one of a few major discounts we’ve tracked, and a match for the all-time low price. Bringing together a powerful AMD Ryzen 5 4500U chip with integrated AMD Radeon graphics, this laptop is ready to handle most games just as well as an all-day workload speeds up to 4.0GHz. You’ll find Wi-Fi 6 connectivity here for surfing and streaming at up to 2.4Gb/s, alongside HDMI, USB-C, and a number of other ports. And for students, the 14.5-hour battery life is perfect for handling a full day’s worth of classes or all-night study sessions. Ratings are still rolling in on this one, but you can get a closer look from LG directly. Head below for more.

If $700 is maybe a little ways outside your budget, you can take off another $170 opting for the popular Acer Inspire 5 15-inch laptop at $530 instead. It touts a Ryzen 3 processor with Vega 3 Mobile Graphics, to overtake even LG’s latest with a 2.6GHz base clock. Plus, it offers a larger 12GB memory with 256GB of storage, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display for gaming, streaming, and more. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 750 customers.

Speaking of LG, did you see how many UltraGear gaming monitors went on sale up to $100 off today? Adding a quality monitor battlestation is a quick and seamless way to enjoy strong visuals and get a leg over the competition, while still making great use of a gaming laptop. And with prices starting at $197, now is a great time to take the leap. Then, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide to see just what other upgrades we’ve got waiting in store.

More on LG’s 2021 Ultra 13-inch Laptop:

  • 13″ Full (1920 x 1080) IPS LCD with NTSC 72% color gamut.
  • Built for productivity with the AMD Ryzen 5 4500U CPU for the performance needed to surf, stream and power through whatever your day brings.
  • 8GB DDR4 and 3200MHZ speeds mean a high level of performance.
  • With Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, LG Ultra PC allows for blazing speeds up to 2.4 Gbps.
  • Get more done on the go with up to 14.5 hours battery life with a single charge.

