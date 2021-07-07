Upgrade your battlestation with up to $100 off LG UltraGear gaming monitors from $197

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of LG UltraGear gaming monitors headlined by the 32-inch 1440p 165Hz model (32GN650-B) at $296.99 shipped. Normally fetching $397, you’re looking at $100 in savings as today’s offer matches the second-best price to date while coming within $1 of the all-time low. LG’s UltraGear monitor makes for a notable battlestation upgrade thanks to its 32-inch 165Hz refresh rate panel and 1440p resolution, especially at today’s price. Alongside AMD FreeSync support, there’s also a bezel-less design and adjustable stand that lets you rotate the panel into a vertical position. A pair of HDMI ports are included with a DisplayPort input to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 195 customers. Head below for more from $197.

Other notable LG UltraGear monitors:

On the more productive side of LG monitors, we’re currently tracking a pair of discounts on its Ergo displays. With two different 27-inch models to choose from, you’ll be able to benefit from the same ergonomic arm on either the 1440p or 4K display, which start at $320 and take as much as $99 off the going rate.

LG 32-inch 1440p UltraGear Monitor features:

Pure, pro-level gaming. Play like a pro with LG’s 32″” UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Color intensity with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FeeSync to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless design with a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!