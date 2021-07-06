Save up to $99 on LG’s 27-inch Ergo UltraFine Monitors at all-time lows from $320

Newegg currently offers the LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, matches the all-time low set just once before, and is still one of the first discounts to date. LG’s 27-inch Ergo display stands out from other monitors on the market with a unique ergonomic stand that clamps to your desk. On top of offering a variety of viewing angles and heights to fit into just about any setup, it packs a 4K panel that’s backed by AMD FreeSync support, USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort connectivity. I’ve been using the 32-inch model since the start of the year and am a big fan of its overall design, especially the ergonomic mount. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the 27-inch 1440p version of LG Ergo Monitor at $319.99 instead. This one also happens to be on sale right now, and has been marked down from its usual $390 price tag to a new all-time low. While you’re getting much of the same unique mounted design as found above, the display resolution drops from 4K down to 1440p. Though if that isn’t going to be a deal-breaker, the added savings will let you upgrade the workstation in much the same manner as the lead deal.

While you’re upgrading things at the home office, be sure to have a look at the all-new Razer Book 13, which is seeing its very first discount at $101 off. This laptop is more than capable of handling work tasks throughout the day before switching over to run AAA titles in your battlestation at night. You’ll also want to check out all of the price cuts in this HP 4th of July Sale, as well.

LG 27-inch Ergo 4K UltraFine Monitor features:

This display also features a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 with In-Plane Switching (IPS) technology, support for 1.07 billion colors with HDR10 and AMD Radeon FreeSync, a 16:9 aspect ratio, an anti-glare coating, a typical contrast ratio of 1000:1, a brightness of 350 cd/m2, and a 5 ms (GtG) response time. Using the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, it is possible to watch content from virtually any position. This display has two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, and one USB Type-C port that supports 60W of power delivery. Additional connectivity may be accomplished using two 5 Gb/s USB Type-A ports, while audio can be output using the 3.5mm headphone jack or the dual 5W speakers.

