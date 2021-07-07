Mackie CR-3XBT Bluetooth Monitor Speakers see new all-time low at $90 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering a pair of Mackie CR-3XBT 3-inch Bluetooth Speakers for $89.99 shipped. Regularly selling for $120, today’s rare discount marks a new all-time Amazon low falling $5 below our previous mention. These small-but-mighty speakers carry 3-inch drivers and bring 50W of “clean, articulate stereo sound” to any home setup. Falling on the budget-friendly side of professional studio speakers, these are perfect for at-home creators. Aside from offering a clean look with the stained black wood cabinet, you’ll find a number of connectivity options from 1/4-inch jack to RCA, 1/8-inch audio, and Bluetooth. And everything you need in terms of cables comes with, so you can be ready to unbox and start recording. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

If you’re mostly just looking to put some extra power behind your desktop audio, these Creative Pebble speakers are a popular choice at just $20. Placing each far-field driver at a 45-degree angle, this uncommon design works to offer an “immersive personal listening experience”. While they aren’t quite in the same league as Mackie’s mini powerhouses, they still make a solid budget-friendly option, having already climbed their way to Amazon’s #1 best-seller spot. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 56,000 customers.

These speakers could also make solid additions to a PC gaming setup too, and we’re currently tracking a great deal on one of LG’s latest portable battlestation at $103 off. The new 13-inch Ultra laptop is powered by a Ryzen 5 chip with integrated graphics, bringing overclock speeds up to 4GHz, alongside Wi-Fi 6 and a plethora of other features. It’s currently the lowest price we’ve ever tracked, but if that’s not quite your style, you can find tons of other options tucked away in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on the Mackie CR3-X 3-inch Studio Monitors:

CR Series Creative Reference Multimedia Monitors offer studio-quality sound with cosmetics that compliment any desk whether you’re making music, creating content, or just relaxing to your favorite tunes. CR3-X 3″ monitors feature a sleek design with a brushed-metal panel and distinct outline. Convenient front panel headphone out and volume control make daily use easy. Flexible rear panel inputs include balanced 1/4″ TRS, 1/8″ Stereo, and RCA, as well as Bluetooth connection.

