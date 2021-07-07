Google’s Nest Wifi system with two points falls to 2021 low at $289, more from $180

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering the Google Nest Wifi Router with two points for $289 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $349, our last mention was $299, and today’s deal marks a new 2021 low that we’ve tracked. Delivering 5,400-square feet of 802.11ac wireless coverage to your home, Google’s Nest Wifi system is great for families of all sizes. You’ll find speeds of up to 2.2Gb/s available, and the main router even doubles as an Assistant speaker for smart home commands and whole-home music playback. Plus, there are six Gigabit Ethernet ports available throughout the system. Rated 4.6/5 stars from thousands of happy users, and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review. Head below for more deals.

More router deals:

Did you see the NETGEAR Nighthawk Wi-Fi 6 mesh system we found yesterday for $150? It’s down $50 from its normal going rate and provides coverage for up to 3,000-square feet. While it doesn’t have quite the throughput of the Wi-Fi 6 systems listed above, or the Nest Wifi setup in today’s lead deal, it’s a great upgrade if you’re still on Wi-Fi 5 and want faster wireless networking speeds.

Google Nest Wifi Router features:

Nest Wifi is a scalable and flexible Wi-Fi system These Nest Wifi devices work together to blanket your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminate buffering in every room – with coverage up to 4400 square feet. One Wi-Fi router plugs into your internet provider’s modem to create your Wi-Fi network The other extends the wireless network and keeps your connection fast to devices in every room. For more coverage, add Nest Wifi routers or points to your system.

