Nike’s self-lacing Adapt Auto Max sneakers see rare discount to new all-time low at $39 off

Nike is currently offering its new Adapt Auto Max Self-lacing Shoes for $360.97 shipped. Normally fetching $400, today’s price cut marks the very first discount we’ve seen on the latest additions to the brand’s lineup of futuristic kicks, saves you $39, and marks a new all-time low. Delivering a fresh take on Nike’s lineup of self-lacing shoes, the new Adapt Auto Max arrive with a Max Air pad along the underfoot that delivers a soft and comfortable stride. That’s of course alongside the unique functionality that allows these shoes to automatically lace onto your feet just by stepping in, or with a companion iPhone/Android app that lets you set up Siri Shortcuts for voice control, too. So far these carry a 4.9/5 star rating, largely agreeing with the takeaway of our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Nike’s Air Max collection is about as renowned as it gets in the streetwear world, self-lacing technology or not. So if you’re looking to score much of the same stylings and Max Air cushion for less, the recently-released retro Air Max 97 kicks are worth a look instead. Entering at $170, these shoes will make just as good of an addition to your wardrobe for less, as long as you can live without the futuristic tech found above.

Over on the adidas side of things, don’t forget that the footwear brand just launched a new collaboration with the LEGO Group, delivering the iconic Originals Superstar kicks as a life-sized set. Complete with 780 pieces and an actual shoestring, you’ll want to check out our coverage right here for all of the details.

Nike Adapt Auto Max features:

Let the Nike Adapt Auto Max form to your feet for a completely personalized fit. A futuristic spin on Nike running and Tinker Hatfield’s most iconic designs, it features Nike FitAdapt technology for a modern look and revolutionary feel. Set and save your favorite fits, customize the lights and receive updates that let you adapt to whatever lies ahead.

