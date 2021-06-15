After receiving a teaser over the weekend, the LEGO Group has now unveiled its latest set in collaboration with adidas. As one of the more unique creations to date, the brick-built replica assembles one of the footwear brand’s most iconic shoes with over 700 pieces and a surprising amount of detail. Head below for a closer look at the upcoming LEGO adidas Originals Superstar kit.

LEGO unveils new adidas Originals Superstar

Continuing with the recent trend of turning real-world objects into brick-built models, the latest LEGO collaboration delivers a way to bring the iconic adidas Originals Superstar to your collection. The popular shoes became a staple in the adidas lineup back in the 1980s, and now are getting a new release in the form of a 781-piece set.

The build itself stacks up to a pretty much life-size replica of the shoe complete with plenty of details. There’s of course the signature three stripes logo on the side as well as printed elements with adidas logos and other accents to pull off the look. And because this is a pair of sneakers, you’ll have to lace these up with a shoestring to tie the look together.

The LEGO Group is also throwing some customization into the design, as you’ll be able to decide whether to assemble the left or right version of the adidas Originals Superstar. There are 17 extra pieces included that let you make the design choice, which I think is definitely a neat inclusion to the already quite nifty kit.

By far the most interesting aspect of the set is that it only includes a single one of the signature shoes rather than a full pair. When I was speculating on the teaser, I thought the apparent size of the build would call for two of the kicks in order to hit the higher part count, but it looks like the LEGO Group is going all-in on a single display-worthy creation.

To help with the collectible cause, a display stand with information plaque is also included alongside the main build. This lets you show off the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar with a more dynamic pose than if the brick-built shoe was just resting up on your shelf.

As for when you’ll actually be able to bring this build to your streetwear and LEGO collection, the adidas Originals Superstar will be officially launching on July 1. The kit enters with a $79.99 price tag, which coincides with the price you’d actually pay for a full pair of many adidas kicks.

9to5Toys’ take:

Now that the full model has been unveiled, it’s extremely interesting to see how the LEGO Group has gone about bringing an iconic piece of footwear like the adidas Originals Superstar into brick-built form. I can absolutely see this appealing to a wider audience than just the typical builder, especially with how the streetwear market has been branching out to cover bizarre collaborations already.

As for the actual kit itself, I’m quite impressed with the attention to detail, and the fact that you can decide whether to build the left or right shoe really adds some extra fun into the mix.

