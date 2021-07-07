Nordstrom Anniversary sale preview is here! Find our top picks from Nike, more

The Nordstrom Anniversary opens to the public on July 26, and just yesterday they debuted their preview that allows you to look at the entire sale. However, if you’re a card holder at Nordstrom, you can access this sale on July 16. This is a great way to keep an eye on top brand items you would like and a perfect way to refresh your wardrobe for fall. This sale features an array of home items, beauty, and fashion pieces. In case you’re not familiar with the Nordstrom Anniversary Event, this sale is all of the latest fall items released on Nordstrom. Better yet, Nordstrom offers free delivery on all items. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks for men, women, and household items.

Nordstrom Anniversary sale men’s items

A polo is a staple in any men’s wardrobe, and the Vineyard Vines Stripe Sankaty Stripe Short-Sleeve option is on sale for just $50. To compare, it’s usually priced at $90 and will pair nicely with pants, shorts, or chino pants alike. Better yet, this polo has UPF 50+ sun protection.

Another standout for men is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoes. These shoes are slightly curved to help push you further, which is great for running. This style is also lightweight, cushioned, and highly flexible. They will be on sale for $90, which is $30 off the going rate.

Women’s fall fashion staples

For women, the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe for fall and winter. These leggings features a sheen that really accentuates your legs. They’re high-waisted, slimming, and can be dressed up or down. They also hardly ever go on sale, and they’re priced at $65 during the sale, down from $98.

Shoes are also a huge hit during this sale for women and one of the most notable styles is the Steve Madden Finn Chain Toe Mules. This style comes in an array of colors and priced at $60, which is $30 off the original rate. These flats pair nicely with business or casual wear. However, if you would like a little height, the Steve Madden Cedar Booties are a fantastic option.

Nordstrom home goods on sale

One of the most notable home goods deals from this sale is the Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket. These blankets retail for $180, however you can find them in an array of different color options for $120. I personally own this blanket and it’s one of the softest purchases I’ve ever made. It also keeps you very warm and is easily washed. With over 500 reviews from Nordstrom customers, this blanket is rated 4.8/5 stars.

Finally, you will want to check out Nike’s Red, White, and Blue collection that you can celebrate in all summer long.

