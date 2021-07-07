FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score some stylish SSD storage with Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C drives from $77

Amazon is currently offering the Seagate Ultra Touch Portable 1TB USB-C Solid-State Drive for $134.99 shipped. Normally fetching $165, you’re looking at $30 in savings alongside an Amazon all-time low that’s $5 under our previous mention. Those who can get away with less storage will find the 500GB model marked down to $77. Seagate’s Ultra Touch SSD delivers up to 1TB of storage with a unique fabric-covered design alongside built-in USB-C connectivity for pairing with your Mac or iPad Pro right out of the box. You’ll also be able to count on 400MB/s transfer speeds here, and a 3-year warranty completes the package for some added peace of mind. Over 1,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

But if it’s just adding some extra storage into your everyday carry or to have on-hand at the desk, this much more affordable 80GB USB 3.0 hard drive is just $10.25 at Amazon with code JHX6UR7L. Down from $19, you’re looking at extremely affordable solution to solving storage woes for anyone who don’t need mind ditching the more stylish design or USB-C connectivity found above. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 115 customers.

Otherwise, just go grab one of Samsung’s rugged metal BAR Plus USB Flash Drives now that they’re seeing some notable price cuts from $18. Delivering the second-best prices this year, these offers provide some more affordable ways to add storage to your keys or just throw in your bag.

Seagate Ultra Touch SSD features:

Swift, small, and featuring Seagate’s Android backup app, Ultra Touch SSD is the ultimate external SSD for storing photos, videos, and music from your mobile device. Plus—it’s USB-C and USB 3.​0 compatible, making it the perfect companion for your Windows or Mac.

