Samsung’s rugged metal BAR Plus USB Flash Drives now on sale from $18 (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung BAR Plus 256GB USB Flash Drive for $34.99 shipped. Regularly around $40 or more these days, this is the second best price we have tracked on Amazon this year and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the 128 GB model marked down to $17.99 Prime shipped from the usual $22+. Featuring a rugged metal casing, these tiny keychain-sized storage devices are still a great way to move files around or just to ensure you have some storage on your person at all times, just in case. Backwards compatibility with older USB ports is joined by up to 300MB/s transfer speeds and the 4+ star rating from over 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fancy rugged metal case isn’t getting you excited, consider this 3-pack of simple PNY flash drives. You’re getting total of 96GBs of storage for $16 Prime shipped across three different units you can store in various places (your bag, office, etc.).

There are loads of notable Mac accessories on sale right now to browse through as well. Starting with Logitech’s $33 K375s keyboard, you’ll also find deals on LG’s 27-inch Ergo UltraFine Monitors and additional storage offers like the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs with up to $120 in savings right here. Plus, there’s even more right here and be sure to check out the latest Anker Amazon sale with deals from just $14.

More on the Samsung BAR Flash Drive:

Redefine everyday file transfers with speeds up to 400MB/s

Reliable and secure storage for your photos, videos, music, and files

Rugged metal casing for durability with key ring to prevent loss.Operating Temperature:0~60℃

Safeguard your data (Water proof, shock proof, magnet proof, temperature proof, x ray proof)

USB 3.1 flash drive with backwards compatibility (USB 3.0, USB 2.0)

