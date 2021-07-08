FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Never miss a beat with Alienware’s AW988 hi-fi wireless headset at low of $125 (Save $105)

Dell is offering Alienware’s AW988 Wireless Headset for $124.99 shipped. This typically sells for $230, though listed on Amazon for $217, and today’s massive 47% plunge marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. Powered by 40mm neodymium drivers, these hi-fi headphones come backed by Alienware’s own 7.1 surround sound to offer “deep, rich bass and expansive soundscape.” They connect via 2.4GHz Wi-Fi with a 40-foot wireless range, and come armed with a noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone for streaming or cooperative play. And with AlienFX backlighting, you can sync up or program lighting effects to over 150 games, or choose from 16.8 million RGB color options. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars from over 450 customers.

Don’t mind dealing with a wire or two? Then check out Razer’s Blackshark V2 headset for only $44. Designed for all calibers of gaming, this headset features 50mm titanium drivers with 7.1 surround sound for easy targeting of enemy footsteps, online strategizing, and more. Plus, the over-ear fit features Razer’s lightweight memory foam. It’s infused with a cooling gel to keep you cool and comfortable even after long hours on the battlefield. Over 11,000 gamers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Our best PC gaming deals guide has been popping off with sales all morning. Just earlier today, we saw HyperX’s whip-fast Alloy FPS RGB gaming keyboard reach a new all-time low at $76. It has an finely tuned actuation distance to allow for even speedier play in the right hands, plus per-key backlighting for extra style. So while we’re busy picking out all the best deals from around the web, you can peruse all of our favorite battlestation upgrades right here.

More on Alienware’s AW988 Wireless Headset:

Alienware AW988 gaming headset designed for the most dedicated audiophile. Lightweight design with crystal-clear communication and iconic Alienware style. Alienware wireless gaming headset – AW988 – 7.1 surround sound – RGB AlienFX – Boom foldable noise-canceling Mic – lightweight design – moisture wicking sports fabric earcups – also works with PS4, XBOX one, Nintendo switch & mobile devices via 3.5mm Connector

