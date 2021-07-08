FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard plummets to new $76 low (Save 31%)

New low! $76

Amazon is offering HyperX’s Alloy FPS RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $75.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. You’ll typically find this selling for $110, with today’s 31% discount marking a new all-time low at $4 under our previous mention. HyperX is delivering pure unfettered speed with its Alloy FPS keyboard, breaking out some Kailh Silver switches for faster actuation and gameplay. The keyboard itself is backed by NGenuity customization software, so you can take control of the per-key backlighting and programmable macros. And aside from the uncommon solid steel frame, you’ll also find a USB charging passthrough rounding out the hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 3,000 customers.

Looking for a lightning-quick mechanical keyboard for less? Redragon has got your back with its popular K552 keyboard for $27 after you clip the on-page coupon. It uses linear red switches for quick, near-silent keypresses. And while you won’t garner the same per-key customization that HyperX offers, this keyboard comes packed with 19 different lighting effects and 12 multimedia keys. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 12,000 customers

You can find even more options over at our best PC gaming deals guide. We’ve gathered up all the best deals on monitors, keyboards, gaming mice, and more from around the web. Just yesterday we saw a new all-time low on LG’s latest Ultra laptop, and another this morning on Gigabyte’s AORUS 15G gaming laptop as well. So no matter how you’re looking to upgrade, you can find everything you need right here.

More on HyperX’s Alloy FPS RGB keyboard:

  • Rgb backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects
  • Advanced customization with HyperX Ingenuity software (available via download)
  • Compact, ultra-portable design with detachable cable
  • Solid steel frame
  • Silver speed mechanical key switches

