Apple discounts popular TV show seasons starting at just $5

Earlier this week, we saw Apple launch a new $10 or less movie sale courtesy of iTunes, and now those same savings are being carried over to various TV shows. You’ll now find a collection of TV show seasons marked down to as low as $5, including favorites of Seinfeld, The West Wing, Fleagbag, and more. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, making it a great time to grab your favorite shows before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.
Apple TV show season discounts go live from $5
Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $10 or less per season. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content. Here are all of our top picks.
- Seinfeld
- The West Wing
- Fleabag
- Bones
- Us
- The Dukes of Hazzard
- Animal Kingdom
- Futurama
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- NCIS
- NCIS: Los Angeles
- Hawaii Five-0
- Weeds
- The Blacklist
- Blue Mountain State
- Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous
