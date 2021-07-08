FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts popular TV show seasons starting at just $5

Earlier this week, we saw Apple launch a new $10 or less movie sale courtesy of iTunes, and now those same savings are being carried over to various TV shows. You’ll now find a collection of TV show seasons marked down to as low as $5, including favorites of Seinfeld, The West Wing, Fleagbag, and more. Everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection, making it a great time to grab your favorite shows before they leave streaming services. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple TV show season discounts go live from $5

Apple is discounting a selection of TV shows to $10 or less per season. Down from the usual $20 or so per season price tags, these are some of the best prices to date and a great chance to load up your library of content. Here are all of our top picks.

