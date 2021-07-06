Apple launches action and thriller $10 or less movie sale, more starting at $1

With a new week now underway, the latest movie sale at iTunes has gone live as Apple is discounting a selection of survival flicks to $10 or less. With the summer heat bearing down, now is a perfect time to expand your digital library and kickback on the couch with the AC blasting and a new movie on the TV. This time around, there’s everything from classics like Titanic and Cast Away to Life of Pi, The Revenant, I am Legend, and much more. That’s on top of the latest $1 HD rental that’ll be available throughout the week. Head below for all of our top picks from Apple’s latest promotion.

Apple launches survival movie sale

Kicking off the week, Apple’s latest iTunes sale delivers a collection of flicks that throw the protagonist into intense situations, all at $10 or less. It’s hard to go wrong in today’s sale, as there are so many classic films that are also joined by more modern award-winners and more. Everything is down from its usual $15 to $20 going rates that you would typically pay and matching some of the best prices to date. All of the releases will become a permanent addition to your library, as well. Here are our top picks:

And to close out all of the discounts today, there’s also this week’s $1 HD rental of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. You’d normally pay $5 or more at competing services to rent this flick, and today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked on the recently-released comedy starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, and Damon Wayans Jr..

