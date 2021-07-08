FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring two of Aukey’s adorable touch table lamps home for just $22 (Save 45%)

Aukey is offering a 2-pack of it’s LT-ST23 RGBWW Touch Control Table Lamps for $22 shipped when you apply code 8THDN at checkout. Typically selling for $40, or $20 individually from retailers like Walmart, that code slashes off 45% and marks the best price we’ve ever tracked. These darling mini table lamps offer a myriad of atmospheres with a scale of warm and cool white options, as well as an RGB mode which will cycle through color options, or land on your favorite all with simple touch commands. It charges via an included micro-USB cable, with up to 5 hours of battery life at maximum brightness. Currently rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Looking for other ways to set the mood? Govee offers a highly-rated RGB 50-foot light strip for $18. This is a popular way to add any variety of warm, cool, or colored lighting anywhere in your home. You can control the whole thing from your smartphone, or let the lights tap into your phone’s mic and bop to your favorite songs. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 200 customers.

And that’s just the start of all the smart lighting deals we’ve seen today. Earlier, we tracked some solid savings on Govee’s RGB smart bulb down to $8.50. And for anyone seeking HomeKit support, look no further than Nanoleaf customizable lighting panels for $40 off. We’re pulling in new deals like these around the clock, so head over to our smart home guide for all the latest and greatest.

More on Aukey’s mini touch table lamp:

  • 2200mAh Built-in Battery: Enjoy 5 hours of continuous use at max brightness. The built-in high-capacity battery frees you from the outlet.
  • Versatile Lighting: Bring the color to your home with vibrant, mood-enhancing RGB light that sets the ambiance for your bedroom, living room, dining room, or study.
  • Package Contents: Mini RGB Light*2, Micro-USB Cable*1, Circular Metal Plates*2, Carabiner*1, User manual*1.

