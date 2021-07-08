Govee’s hub-free dimmable LED color changing smart bulb now down at $8.50 (Reg. $14)

Govee (100% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Dimmable RGBWW LED Color Changing Smart Bulb for $8.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code GOVEE6003A at checkout. Regularly $14, this is 40% off the going rate, the lowest we have tracked on the recently released model, and the best we can find. Alongside voice command support via Alexa and Google Assistant, this bulb can be controlled directly from the Govee app with no hub-required as well. With over 16 million color options and both “brilliant warm white (2700K) or cold white (6500K),” you can also set timers and schedules, as well as create full scenes to control multiple smart home products with a single touch. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You will find some somewhat comparable options on Amazon for a touch less, but none that we have much experience with. If you think you can get away with a non-color changing model, this Sengled solution for under $7.50 Prime shipped is worth a quick look though. This hub-free bulb features similar voice assistant support and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,000 Amazon customers.

Head over to our smart home hub for additional discounted ways to make your living space more intelligent. We have TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector, this meross HomeKit Lamp, deals on Honeywell’s T9 smart thermostat, and much more right here. Just be sure to check out this deal on TP-Link’s Kasa 3-Way Smart Switch as well.

More on the Govee Dimmable RGBWW Smart Bulb:

Voice & App Control : Govee smart light bulbs work well with Alexa, Google Assistant. Feel free to power Govee smart LED bulb with your voice. Just one-touch of Govee Home App, you can control smart LED bulb wherever you are.

DIY Mode & Multiple scenarios : 8 preset scene modes are free for you to choose. Not enough? With Govee Home App, you can DIY your own scene mode by adjusting brightness, changing light effect and choosing colors.

