Save 20% on Nanoleaf Canvas customizable HomeKit lighting sets starting at $64

Nanoleaf is currently taking 20% off its entire selection of Canvas HomeKit Lightning Panels headlined by the 9-panel Starter Kit for $159.99. Just apply code PLAYWCANVAS at checkout in order to lock-in the savings, and shipping varies per order. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at $40 in savings with today’s offer matching the second-best discount of the year and falling within $10 of the 2021 low. Equipped with HomeKit support for integrating into your Siri setup, these lights can be rearranged into a variety of patterns to hang on your wall. Alongside multicolor output for setting some ambiance, these Canvas lights respond to touch and can even be configured to set scenes in the rest of your setup. In total, you’re getting nine panels with this starter set. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can check out our hands-on coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

Also included in today’s sale, you’ll be able to save on a collection of other Nanoleaf Canvas accessories when applying the code noted above. Ranging from expansion sets starting at $64 each to even more impressive packages to deck out an entire wall, you’ll be able to save 20% off while scoring some of the best prices of the year.

For more ways to add a pop of color to your space, this morning we tracked a notable discount on this Govee RGB smart light bulb at just $8.50. Sporting a hub-less design, it’ll work with Alexa and Assistant for voice control on top of its ambiance illumination output. But if Siri support is a must, check out the ongoing price cut that’s live on the meross HomeKit color table lamp at $21.

Nanoleaf Canvas Starter Set features:

Create your own lighting masterpiece with these touch-reactive LED Light Squares that connect together along each side to create any design you choose, whether it’s a clever ‘smart art’ decoration above your sofa or a colourful party wall in the basement rec room. Watch the lights react dynamically to your touch, and Rhythm Scenes make lights dance to your favorite music. Fully customize your Canvas inside the Nanoleaf App, set Schedules to wake up naturally.

