Detail the ride this summer with today’s Gold Box portable car vac deals from $23 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Orythia (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 40% off ThisWorx portable car vacuums. You can score the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with LED bundle for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Featuring a 16-foot power cord, on-board LED lighting so you can see what you’re working with, and 100W of suction power, this is great little tool for detailing the car this summer. You’ll also find a washable HEPA filter, three all-purpose nozzles, filter cleaning brush, and the carry bag. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You’ll find a very similar ThisWorx portable car vacuum in today’s Gold Box sale for slightly less at $22.99 Prime shipped. This one is much of the same, just without the on-board LED lighting. It also carries stellar ratings from over 152,000 Amazon customers.

You will find some no-name options on Amazon for slightly less than today’s Gold Box offerings, but none that we can find with better ratings and all that much of a price difference. Just make sure you check out Wyze’s new featherlight cordless stick vacuum and this deal we spotted on the LG Cordzero A9 Ultimate Cordless Stick Vacuum as well. Then swing by our home goods guide for even more discounts for around the house and yard.

More on the ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum:

THE ULTIMATE HIGH POWER: We achieved a new high standard in car cleaning with our improved Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner. Upgrades include: 110W suction power & 9.17 Amps, a sleek design with integrated LED light and a washable double HEPA filter

WHEN FUNCTIONAL MEETS DESIGN: Created with a “smart” flat bottom body, our small, handheld vacuum can glide smoothly on any surface of your car. More so, it comes with a protective lid to keep the trash in & a transparent container so you’ll know when to empty it

