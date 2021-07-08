Grad must-haves: HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook plunges to $229 all-time low

Amazon is offering the HP 11-inch Touchscreen Chromebook 2GHz/4GB/32GB for $229 shipped. Usually selling for upwards of $270, today’s price drop is a match for the all-time low. This compact Chromebook features an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen, so it works just as well for taking notes as it does for trying out a little digital artistry. It’s powered by an octa-core processor for speeds up to 2.0GHz with integrated graphics. And outside of the 4GB of onboard SDRAM, you’ll also have access to up to 200GB of cloud storage through Google Drive, as well as full Chrome OS integration. Complete with a USB 2.0, USB-C, and microSD output as well as a 45W USB-C power adapter. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 750 customers. Head below for more.

If you can life without the touchscreen feature, the basic HP 11-inch Chromebook is only $189. You get all the same advantages like the HP True Vision webcam, Chrome OS, and a higher processing speed than you’d find on most Chromebooks of this price range, all at $40 under our lead deal. Perfect for students or anyone working on a budget, this is also the best price we can find for a Chromebook of this caliber, in new condition. Also rated 4.5/5 stars.

On the flip side, you can add a whole new dimension to your laptop with the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $321. Outside of an upgraded 1080p touchscreen and Wi-Fi 6 support, it also doubles as a tablet. This is one of the best prices we’ve tracked here, but if that’s still not your style, you can find all of our favorite deals gathered in our Chromebook guide.

HP 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook features:

This Indigo Blue HP Chromebook 11a Laptop is light and durable, so you can work or play on the go. It travels well and has a long battery life, letting you stay connected without having to search for an outlet. Switch between using this laptop for gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done with the powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display. Also, Google Chrome and Android apps are all seamlessly integrated on Google’s easy-to-use OS. And once you’ve gotten into your workflow, enjoy the anti-glare, 11-inch laptop touchscreen with 178 degrees of wide-viewing angles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!