Keep your lawn in check with Greenworks’ 40V 17-inch cordless electric mower at $260

-
Green Deals
Reg. $300 $260

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 40V 17-inch Cordless Lawn Mower for $259.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $300, you’re looking at only the second notable price cut of the year with today’s offer saving you $40 in order to mark the best price in over three months. Summer is now in full swing, you’ve probably already had to cut your lawn and if relying on gas and oil so far has been more of a pain than its worth, this 17-inch offering from Greenworks arrives to finally make the switch. Powered by a 40V battery that can work with the rest of the Greenworks tool arsenal, it sports 2-in-1 bagging and mulching functionality alongside 60 minutes of usage on a single charge. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Considering most comparable models to the lead deal go for closer to $400 at Amazon right now, today’s discount is hard to pass up. But if you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $139 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil for summer.

And speaking of deals on gear to bring some added environmental-consciousness into your daily routine, be sure to have a look at our Green Deals guide. Ranging from solar-powered accessories for the patio to electric lawn care essentials, you’ll find a collection of price cuts right here.

Greenworks 40V 17-inch Cordless Lawn Mower features:

Cordless outdoor power equipment is ideal for homeowners like you who are simplifying and focusing on what’s essential to getting the most out of life. The Greenworks GMAX 40V family of tools are built with medium weight construction and high-efficiency motors. The universal 40V battery system powers more than 25 products and provides gas-like performance with ample running time for normal yard projects. Of high-quality manufacturing, these products are easy to start and lighter weight than the gas products you’re used to, making your day of yard work a whole lot easier.

