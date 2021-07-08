FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lockly’s Secure Pro Wi-Fi smart lock falls to new low at $221 on Amazon

-
Amazon low $221

Amazon is offering the Lockly Secure Pro Wi-Fi Smart Deadbolt for $221.01 shipped. While it has a list price of $279, for the past few months it’s gone for around $245 or so at Amazon. Today’s discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This smart lock offers up five different ways to unlock your front door. This ranges from a built-in fingerprint scanner, touchscreen for codes, smartphone, Alexa, and Assistant. Plus, there’s even a traditional keyhole so you can unlock the door without any smarts should the battery die or power go out. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Save some cash when opting for the Kwikset Powerbolt 2 Door Lock. It’s $51.50 on Amazon and can be rekeyed to match your existing hardware in seconds thanks to the Kwikset SmartKey technology that it wields. You’ll find that it ditches smarts for a keypad unlocking feature so you can type in a code and have it open.

For further securing your home, check out the Wansview 1080p outdoor home security camera. It’s down to $18, which is a return to its all-time low. It’s also 54% off, making now a great time to pick one up. You’ll even find Alexa compatibility here to simply ask your smart display to show the camera and see it hands-free.

Lockly Secure Pro Dead Bolt features:

We know safety is your biggest concern when it comes to your home. Now you can protect your home and enjoy a peace of mind with Lockly. Lockly offers easy-to-use smart lock solutions that are meticulously designed featuring the highest level of security available. Unlike other static keypads where the numbers are always the same, Lockly’s patented PIN Genie Technology ensures that the digital keypad display is unique every time someone approaches your door.

