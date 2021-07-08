Wansview’s 1080p Alexa outdoor security camera returns to $18 all-time low (Save 54%)

Wansview (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Outdoor Smart Security Camera for $17.99 Prime shipped when you apply code LVY6THFX at checkout. Typically selling for $40, but currently marked down to $30, today’s 54% savings are a match for our previous mention and the all-time low. Wansivew’s outdoor camera delivers constant 1080p streaming and shooting with night vision up to 20-meters. Just tap into the live feed through the companion app, or any compatible Alexa device. And with IP66 waterproofing, this camera is ready to film through rain, snow, or severe temperatures. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,000 customers. Head below for more.

You’d be hard pressed to find an outdoor camera for less that our lead deal. A quick search on Amazon reveals that even options on the lower end start from at least $20. Although, if you were interested in upgrading the picture quality, this 2K outdoor cam is only $19.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. It comes backed by a 3MP camera, full-color night vision with two-way audio, smart movement detection, and more. And at just $2 over our lead deal, it could be worth your consideration if you’re interested in higher resolution security. Currently rated 4.2/5 stars.

Speaking of cameras, did you see the deal we’re tracking on Logitech’s C930e 1080p webcam? It’s currently at the lowest price we’ve tracked all year, making now the perfect time to bring some extra clarity to your zoom meetings. And for all your other indoor and outdoor camera needs, you can find all of our favorite deals in our smart home guide.

wansview 1080p smart security camera features:

Wansview outdoor camera W4 is equiped with 2MP HD lens which provides crystal clear picture. When are you out, you could check your home anytime on your smartphone, once there are any movement in the monitored area, you could get instant alert notification and you could check what is happening immediately.

