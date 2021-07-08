Kickstart your BBQ setup with Masterbuilt’s 40-inch digital charcoal smoker at $251 (Reg. $349)

Walmart is currently offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Digital Charcoal Smoker for $250.90 shipped. Also at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed 1-2 months. Down from its $349 going rate at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. It features a digital temperature control and can be adjusted between 225F to 400F depending on what you’re working on. There’s a digital fan as well, which helps to maintain temperature and minimize heat fluctuation. The built-in meat probe ensures that your meal is never overcooked. With 1,320-square inches of cooking space, there’s more than enough room to prepare a meal for the entire family. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $33. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

If you don’t have room for a smoker outside, then consider picking up a Ninja or Instant Pot air fryer oven from $100. This is featured in our home goods guide, which you should bookmark and check frequently. Right now, the air fryer discounts offer up to $80 off, making now a great time to invest in one.

More on the Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Smoker:

Versatile temperature range with the power of charcoal – reaches 225˚f in 20 minutes or 400˚f in 17 minutes

Control temperature and cook time with the digital control panel or with smart device control using wifi or bluetooth

Built-in meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time

Big capacity with four racks for a total of 1,320 sq-in of cooking space

