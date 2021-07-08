FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Kickstart your BBQ setup with Masterbuilt’s 40-inch digital charcoal smoker at $251 (Reg. $349)

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalmartMasterbuilt
Reg. $349 $251

Walmart is currently offering the Masterbuilt 40-inch Digital Charcoal Smoker for $250.90 shipped. Also at Amazon, though shipping is currently delayed 1-2 months. Down from its $349 going rate at Home Depot, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. It features a digital temperature control and can be adjusted between 225F to 400F depending on what you’re working on. There’s a digital fan as well, which helps to maintain temperature and minimize heat fluctuation. The built-in meat probe ensures that your meal is never overcooked. With 1,320-square inches of cooking space, there’s more than enough room to prepare a meal for the entire family. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Not sure what flavor you want to impart when smoking? Well, after picking up a smoker personally a few weeks ago, maple has quickly become our favorite. This 4-pack of woods is all natural and gives you four different flavors to try out for $33. The different woods include maple, peach, cherry, and even apple so you have several choices to pick from when it comes time to cook.

If you don’t have room for a smoker outside, then consider picking up a Ninja or Instant Pot air fryer oven from $100. This is featured in our home goods guide, which you should bookmark and check frequently. Right now, the air fryer discounts offer up to $80 off, making now a great time to invest in one.

More on the Masterbuilt Digital Charcoal Smoker:

  • Versatile temperature range with the power of charcoal – reaches 225˚f in 20 minutes or 400˚f in 17 minutes
  • Control temperature and cook time with the digital control panel or with smart device control using wifi or bluetooth
  • Built-in meat probe thermometer for perfect results every time
  • Big capacity with four racks for a total of 1,320 sq-in of cooking space

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Walmart Masterbuilt

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Rock out to a $71 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
Grad must-haves: HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromeb...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro with an OtterBox + PopSocket ...
This black glass L-shaped desk ships to your door for u...
HyperX Alloy FPS RGB mechanical keyboard plummets to ne...
Amazon Basics wicker patio sets fall to new lows from $...
Brim’s espresso machine upgrades your morning bre...
Wansview’s 1080p Alexa outdoor security camera re...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Kickass Commandos, Default App Manager, more

FREE+ Learn More
$105 off

Never miss a beat with Alienware’s AW988 hi-fi wireless headset at low of $125 (Save $105)

$125 Learn More
Amazon low

Rock out to a $71 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max at a new Amazon all-time low

$71 off Learn More
$40 off

Grad must-haves: HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook plunges to $229 all-time low

$229 Learn More
30% off

This colorful solar garden light just hit $23 alongside 49-feet of LED strip lights at $10

From $10 Learn More
Save 43%

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro with an OtterBox + PopSocket case at $20 (Save 43%)

$20 Learn More
48% off

VANKYO projectors, screens, and mounts up to 48% off for today only with deals from $16

From $16 Learn More

LEGO Ninjago City expansion in the works for 2022 — here’s everything we know so far

Learn More