Save up to 48% on JBL refurbished portable Bluetooth speakers from $68, today only

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of refurbished JBL Bluetooth speakers from $68 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. You’ll find that our favorite is the FLIP 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker at $67.99, which originally goes for $120. Our last mention was $90 in new condition and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This portable Bluetooth speaker features a new “racetrack-shaped” driver that “delivers bold JBL signature sound.” With 12 hours of playback on a single charge, you’ll be able to listen all day before it’s time to plug in. Plus, it can easily travel to the beach, pool, or even a rainstorm with you since it’s IPX7 waterproof. Rated 4.8/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy shoppers at Amazon. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more.

More Bluetooth speaker deals:

Do you prefer to listen to music alone, and not with a group? Well, right now you can pick up the Bose Headphones 700 in all their active noise cancellation glory. They’re down to $237 today, and originally fetched $399. After going hands-on with them recently, we found them to be in exceptional condition for being part of the refurbished program at eBay.

More on the JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

Take your tunes on the go with the powerful JBL Flip 5. Our lightweight Bluetooth speaker goes anywhere. Bad weather? Not to worry. With its waterproof design, you can rock out to our signature sound rain or shine. Move more. Pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to create a bigger party. Enjoy more than 12 hours of play time for your favorite music. Stand it vertical or horizontal and be bold with your choice color.

