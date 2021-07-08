Bose Headphones 700 fall to $237 (Orig. $399) in latest cert. refurb eBay sale, more

The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 5% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. The discount will be added at checkout when code PICKCR5 is applied and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $236.55. Having originally fetched $399, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and is the second-best price to date in any condition. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag. Over 21,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones at $203.30 instead in certified refurbished condition with the code noted above. Originally $299 and still fetching as much at Amazon, you’re looking at 33% in savings and one of the best prices to date. This pair of cans arrive as a predecessor to the featured Bose offering, arriving with active noise cancellation alongside up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Over 50,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Everything in today’s Bose refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

