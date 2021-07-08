FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bose Headphones 700 fall to $237 (Orig. $399) in latest cert. refurb eBay sale, more

-
eBay Daily DealsHeadphonesBose
Orig. $399 $237

The official Bose eBay storefront has now kicked off an extra 5% off sale on a collection of certified refurbished headphones, speakers, TV sound systems, and more. The discount will be added at checkout when code PICKCR5 is applied and shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Bose ANC Headphones 700 for $236.55. Having originally fetched $399, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and is the second-best price to date in any condition. Bose Headphones 700 deliver active noise cancellation alongside 20-hour battery life, 11-levels of audio filtering, and onboard Alexa and Assistant control. If the recent release of AirPods Max have you thinking it’s time to get in the ANC headphones game, these cans are worth a close look considering the more affordable price tag. Over 21,500 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and ships with a 2-year warranty. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones at $203.30 instead in certified refurbished condition with the code noted above. Originally $299 and still fetching as much at Amazon, you’re looking at 33% in savings and one of the best prices to date. This pair of cans arrive as a predecessor to the featured Bose offering, arriving with active noise cancellation alongside up to 20-hours of battery life and more. Over 50,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Everything in today’s Bose refurbished eBay promotion comes backed by a 2-year warranty alongside added assurance from a full refund guarantee to including accessories and more. We just recently took a hands-on look at the experience of buying from the eBay Certified Refurbished Program, and were pretty impressed by how good of a value you actually get.

Want to turn the ANC and audio fidelity up to 11? We’re tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s AirPods Max headphones, which deliver best-in-class features at $61 off. Then go get all of the details on the all-new Anker Soundcore Life P3 earbuds which just launched earlier this week with active noise cancellation and five fresh colorways in tow at just $80.

Bose Headphones 700 features:

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 deliver everything you expect — and things you never imagined possible. Think of them as smart headphones that let you keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants. Or confidently take a call with the most powerful microphone system for voice pickup. And then there’s Bose AR*, a first-of-its-kind audio augmented reality platform that makes astonishing new audio experiences possible.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods

Headphones

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at…

Bose

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Wireless Earbuds drop to ...
Rock out to a $61 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max...
All-new Sony wearable speaker debuts as open-ear altern...
Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 5G smartphone see...
Let this KitchenAid refurb 3.5-Cup Food Chopper handle ...
Galaxy Buds Live with ANC see 24% price drop at Amazon,...
Beats Flex fitness-ready Earbuds fall to Amazon low in ...
Samsung, LG, Sony 4K TV deals up to $1,300 off: 85-inch...
Show More Comments

Related

Hands-on: eBay Cert. Refurb Program delivers affordable tech backed by a 2-year warranty

Learn More

Top 10 Prime Day deals still available

Learn More
40% off

Carhartt, The North Face, more up to 40% off during Moosejaw’s Summer Clearance Event

from $10 Learn More
Save now

Apple discounts popular TV show seasons starting at just $5

$10 or less Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Bros. U $45, Watch Dogs Legion $17, more

$45 Learn More
Reg. $14

Govee’s hub-free dimmable LED color changing smart bulb now down at $8.50 (Reg. $14)

$8.50 Learn More
Reg. $50+

Smart app-enabled Rubik’s Cube Connected drops to under $21 Prime shipped (Reg. $50+)

$21 Learn More
40% off

Detail the ride this summer with today’s Gold Box portable car vac deals from $23 (Up to 40% off)

$23+ Learn More