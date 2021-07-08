FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This voice-activated smart power outlet with dual USB ports is now just $11 (Reg. $39)

-
Reg. $39 $11

Being able to control your devices with voice commands and scheduling can save a lot of time and energy. Switchmate Power is a smart outlet that brings these features to the devices you already own, with two sockets and two USB ports. It’s now only $10.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Reducing your energy consumption is one of the easiest ways to save money. However, switching off every device manually after use is a massive hassle. Many of us simply let it slide. With the Switchmate Power smart dual outlet, you don’t have to make any extra effort to reduce your energy use. This brilliant device fits over the top of any regular socket to provide automated power.

Once the smart outlet is installed, you can take full control from your phone. The SimplySmart Home App lets you switch off the power with a tap, and create a schedule for each outlet and port. Alternatively, you can set the sockets to switch on when you arrive home. This is really useful for fans and air conditioning; there is no point in running these devices when you’re at work for eight hours.

You can even control the Switchmate Power using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Instead of reaching for a switch every time, you can just tell the socket to switch on or off.

Order today for $10.99 to get this smart home upgrade at 77% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Popular eufy RoboVacs are starting from just $79 shippe...
Anker heads into weekend with discount iPhone and Andro...
Macy’s Black Friday in July Event offers up to 80...
These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 eac...
Folding phones are finally affordable: Microsoft Surfac...
Add the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD to your EDC...
Clip Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case onto your k...
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick packs 1080p streaming, Dol...
Show More Comments

Related

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 24%

Feel the power of TP-Link’s Kasa 3-outlet smart surge protector for $22.50 (Save 24%)

$22.50 Learn More

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More

Power your campsite off-grid with this portable power station at $100 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
$104 off

Popular eufy RoboVacs are starting from just $79 shipped today: 25C, 15C MAX, more

$79+ Learn More
Save now

Anker heads into weekend with discount iPhone and Android essentials from $11

From $11 Learn More
80% off

Macy’s Black Friday in July Event offers up to 80% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

from $13 Learn More
40% off

These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 each today: 4-pack for $15.50 (40% off)

$15.50 Learn More