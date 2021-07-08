This voice-activated smart power outlet with dual USB ports is now just $11 (Reg. $39)

Being able to control your devices with voice commands and scheduling can save a lot of time and energy. Switchmate Power is a smart outlet that brings these features to the devices you already own, with two sockets and two USB ports. It’s now only $10.99 (Reg. $39) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Reducing your energy consumption is one of the easiest ways to save money. However, switching off every device manually after use is a massive hassle. Many of us simply let it slide. With the Switchmate Power smart dual outlet, you don’t have to make any extra effort to reduce your energy use. This brilliant device fits over the top of any regular socket to provide automated power.

Once the smart outlet is installed, you can take full control from your phone. The SimplySmart Home App lets you switch off the power with a tap, and create a schedule for each outlet and port. Alternatively, you can set the sockets to switch on when you arrive home. This is really useful for fans and air conditioning; there is no point in running these devices when you’re at work for eight hours.

You can even control the Switchmate Power using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Instead of reaching for a switch every time, you can just tell the socket to switch on or off.

Order today for $10.99 to get this smart home upgrade at 77% off MSRP.

