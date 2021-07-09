Amazon’s offering the Eagle Creek Specter Cube Set at all-time low: $20 Prime shipped, more

Amazon is currently offering the Eagle Creek Pack-it Specter Cube Set in white for $19.88 Prime shipped. Regularly this cube set is priced at $40 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This allows you to easily organize your suitcase, duffel bag, or backpack. The lightweight fabric won’t weigh your bag down and it has zipper openings for added convienience. It also has top grab handles so you can easily access them. Plus, the organizers come in three size options and they’re water-resistant. Both men and women can use this set alike and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

You can also pack and organize all of your accessories in the Eagle Creek Travel Pack-It Sac Set that’s marked down to $21.23. This set is regularly priced at $28 and easily fits small items such as your jewelry, toiletries, snacks, and more while traveling. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will also want to check out the Columbia Black Friday in July Event here with pricing starting at just $8.

Eagle Creek Pack-It Cube Set features:

Zipper opening to conveniently accommodates any packing style: Easily fold and stack your clothes inside, or roll them up to maximize packing space

Pack your clothes and essentials in packing cubes to compartmentalize clothing and travel accessories

Newly redesigned durable and lightweight fabric to keep you organized without adding weight to your pack

