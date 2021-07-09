FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick packs 1080p streaming, Dolby Atmos, more at $20 (Save 50%)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. Having originally sold for $40, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and saving you as much as 50%. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick delivers an affordable way to bring all of the modern smart home and streaming features to an older TV, or just switch from another ecosystem to this more Alexa-friendly offering. Alongside 1080p streaming with support for Dolby Atmos audio, you’re also getting the included Alexa Voice Remote for quickly pulling up content and controlling your TV. And speaking of things to watch, you’ll have access to everything from Hulu and Netflix to Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Over 188,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s lead deal is about as good of a value in the home theater upgrade department as you’ll find at $20. For comparison, Amazon will charge you $30 for the newer Fire TV Stick Lite, which does manage to deliver the same 1080p streaming capabilities, though with some exclusions otherwise. There’s no integrated TV controls like you’ll find above, and you’re stepping down from Dolby Atmos sound quality to Dolby Audio.

But if you aren’t really in need of a new streamer and would just prefer to upgrade to a new television set instead, our home theater guide has you covered. Most notably, you can save over $1,000 on LG OLED 4K TVs with up to $200 gift cards attached to deliver the best values of the year. Then just be sure to go check out this TV wall mount at just $13.50 to complete your renovation.

Amazon Fire TV Stick features:

Just plug Fire TV Stick into your HDTV and start streaming in minutes. With the Alexa Voice Remote, press and ask to easily find your favorite movies and TV episodes, plus live news and sports. Plus, power and volume buttons give you more control.

