Just $13.50 will score you X-Mount’s 55-inch full motion TV mount at a new Amazon low

X-Mount (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 55-inch Full Motion TV Mount for $13.49 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and apply code 8GISU2NY at checkout. Typically selling for $30, today’s massive 55% cut marks a new Amazon all-time low. These popular TV mounts are known for their near universal compatibility. They can hold TVs between 23- and 55-inches, with adjustable bracketing to handle just about any VESA configuration under the sun. And once installed, you can extend your TV from the wall up to 19-inches, with 90-degrees of swivel and 20-degrees of tilt to find your perfect viewing angle. Over 29,000 customers have left it an average 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you’re mostly just looking for a cost-effective way to slap your TV on the wall, PERLESMITH has got you covered with a 55-inch tilting TV mount for just $12 after you clip the on-page coupon. It won’t offer the same full-motion capabilities as the X-Mount, but you’ll still save space in loo of a bulky stand, and fly in a full $1.50 under our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 34,000 customers.

Giving your home theater the perfect makeover can be quite an undertaking, thankfully we’ve found some great deals to help you do it. Right now, you can add this family-sized sectional to your seating area at the lowest price we’ve tracked all year. Plus, you can save over $1,000 on some stunning 4K OLED TVs from LG. Then, head over to our home theater guide for the rest of our favorite deals on sound bars, 4K projectors, and more.

More on X-Mount’s 55-inch TV Mount:

This TV bracket with dual articulating arms includes +5° /-15° tilt, ±90°swivel( maximum swivel angle depends on your TV), +/-5° post-installation adjustment allows the perfect TV leveling. All these will make your TV flexibility and better view based on your seat in the room. Easy installation with detailed instruction and all included hardware in pre-labeled bags(Remarks can help you distinguish which screw you should use). This full motion TV mount fits for most of 26-55inch TVs with VESA size 75*75mm to 400*400mm available and perfect center design.

