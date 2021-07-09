ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time low at $567 (Rare discount)

Amazon now offers ASUS’ 24-inch ROG Swift 360Hz Gaming Monitor for $566.99 shipped. Having seen its first discount just last week at $629, these massive $133 savings mark the best we’ve ever tracked and a new all-time low. This incomparable 360Hz monitor touts itself as the “world’s first” to offer refresh rates at that level, packing a 1ms gray-to-gray response time as well as NVIDIA G-SYNC for ultra smooth game play. But unlike some monitors out there, it doesn’t sacrifice display quality to do it. You can enjoy vibrant 1080p quality visuals with HDR10 for even more immersive and lifelike colors. And rounding out the hardware, you’ll find two USB 3.0, as well as a single HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort outputs on the back panel, plus an ergonomic bezel which can rotate up to 90-degrees. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,100 gamers. Head below for more.

Don’t quite need the fastest refresh rates on the market? AOC offers a solid mid-level monitor with a 2K curved display at 144Hz for $300. And while you’re definitely seeing an uptick in resolution with a 120%sRGB color gamut, 144Hz is still nothing to scoff at. With a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium, you’ll still garner plenty of firepower with this option, and at $267 less than our lead deal. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 9,700 customers.

Once you’ve settled on a quality centerpiece, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide to peruse all our favorite deals from around the web. Just yesterday we tracked some deep savings on Alienware’s AW988 wireless gaming headset at a full $105 off. That marks the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on these RGB cans, but for players on a budget, there are still tons of more affordable options available right here.

More on ASUS ROG Swift gaming monitor:

24.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel and the world’s first 360Hz gaming monitor

ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 1 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

NVIDIA G-SYNC processor provides smooth, tear-free gaming at refresh rates up to 360Hz

An intelligent cooling system featuring a custom heatsink to provide more surface area for heat exchange, ensuring efficient cooling during marathon gaming sessions

HDR10 compatible to enhance bright and dark areas, delivering a lifelike gaming experience

