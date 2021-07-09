Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

Dell is offering its Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop with 2.6GHz i5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $999.99 shipped. Down over $500 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on an RTX 3060-powered desktop. Really, the only steeper discount that we’ve found was last month where we saw one from HP fall to $850, though it only had 256GB of storage with a previous-generation Ryzen 5 CPU. This desktop is designed to handle most 1080p gaming at up to 144FPS, depending on the title. With the 12GB RTX 3060 you could even push 1440p 60Hz or better, depending on if the game supports DLSS or not. You’ll also get a sleek case here that’s designed by Alienware to offer a nice balance between size and airflow. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more.

Given that you’re saving over $500 from its normal going rate with today’s lead deal, why not put some of that cash to use? Well, since the Aurora R12 only has a standard hard drive, adding an extra 1TB SSD gives you plenty of room for additional games, updates, media, and more. Crucial’s 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive is available on Amazon for $110, which uses just a fraction of your savings.

Prefer to have an on-the-go machine? Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro is a great choice. Right now it’s up to $150 off, with prices starting at $699. These are the 2020 models and feature LiDAR camera sensors, edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, USB-C, and much more. Also, check out our Apple guide for other discounts from the company, or our PC gaming guide for other discount hardware.

More on the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop:

Enhanced overclocking: The latest generation of the Aurora is engineered for up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors capable of speeds of up to 4.7GHz on turbo across all eight cores without overclocking. Elevate your performance with customized overclocking on the optional K-series processors through the Alienware Command Center software. Imposing power: Our new 80 PLUS Gold rated optional 1000W and 550W power supplies have been selected to power the latest graphics technologies. Engineered for exceptional levels of power efficiency, the 1000W power supply delivers incredible overall performance thanks to a highly efficient signal going into each of your components.

