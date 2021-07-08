FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pros are now even better bargains at up to $150 off

-
Save now $150 off

B&H is currently discounting Apple’s previous-generation 2020 iPad Pros with both 11- and 12.9-inch models on sale and starting at $699 shipped. Headlining is the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 256GB at $999, which is $200 off what you’d pay for the new M1 model and matching our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year. There are also additional models on sale, with as much as $150 in savings to be had, too.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pros may not feature the new M1 chips or Thunderbolt connectivity, but still manage to deliver a compelling iPadOS experience for those who don’t need the latest and greatest. Alongside up to 12.9-inches of Liquid Retina Display, there’s also built-in Face ID, 10-hour battery life, and USB-C connectivity. Not to mention Wi-Fi 6 support and a refreshed camera array around back supplemented by a LiDAR scanner. Learn more in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of whether you spring for the 11- or 12.9-inch model, it’s a smart idea to leverage your savings here and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

But let’s say that going with the newest from Apple is more your speed, in which case, we’ve got you covered. Right now, we’re tracking one of the first discounts on the recent M1 11-inch iPad Pro, which arrives with Thunderbolt connectivity alongside all of the features noted above at $50 off the going rate.

11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning. 

