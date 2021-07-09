Score JLab Audio’s JBuds Air Icon true wireless earbuds at a new low of $30 (40% off)

JLab (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its JBuds Air Icon True Wireless Earbuds for $29.99 shipped. Typically selling for around $50 these days, this 40% price drop marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring up to 24-hours of playtime with the included charging case, the JBuds Air Icon bring customizable sound to your daily jogs, commute, and more with one-tap EQ3 adjustments. Plus, you can use each earbud independently, for simultaneous listening via Bluetooth 5.0 or keeping the tunes going while you’re on call. And for the runners out there, these true wireless earbuds aren’t just tangle-free – they’re also IP55 sweat resistant. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 10,000 customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind shopping off the beaten path a bit, these wireless earbuds are just $16 after you clip the on-page coupon. Ready for 35 total hours of playtime, these earbuds make a solid alternative to the JBuds Air Icon. You can even use each earbud individually, and maintain steady connection over Bluetooth 5.0. Plus, this is simply one of the best deals I’ve ever seen on true wireless earbuds, at nearly half of what our lead deal goes for. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 300 customers.

For music lovers, sometimes listening just isn’t enough. So if you’ve been looking to learn a new lifelong skill, I’d reccomend picking up the Korg B2 88-key electric piano while it’s $141 off. With realistic weighted keys and a variety of gorgeous voices to choose from, this full size piano is the perfect way to pick up something new, or rehone an old practice.

More on JLab’s JBuds Air Icon:

The earbuds feature 6 hours of playtime with 18+ extra hours in the case. JBuds Air Icon automatically charge when placed in the case, which recharges with the integrated patent-pending USB cable. Never miss a beat with custom EQ3. An IP55 sweat resistance helps the earbuds hold up against moisture and dirt so you never have to worry during any hobby, travel, or gym workout. Connect easily to your phone, utilizing bluetooth, and see how easy it is to us our hand free technology. Touch sensors to control your music, podcasts, calls, and smart assistants.

