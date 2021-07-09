Practice makes perfect: Korg’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano drops to $359 (Save $141)

Adorama is offering the Korg B2 88-key Digital Piano for $359 shipped. Typically selling for $500 from retailers like Amazon, today’s $141 drop is a match for our pervious mention and the best available. Designed to imitate the weight and feel of a traditional piano, the Korg B2 is ideal for beginner pianists or music lovers looking to hone their skills. Players can choose from 12 unique voices, including five types of piano alongside harpsicord, organ, strings, and more. And with USB mini connectivity, it also works as a gorgeous MIDI keyboard with your MacBook, laptop, or compactible smartphone. Currently rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.

If digital musicianship is more your thing, this 61-key RockJam option might be more suitable at $70. With over 200 tones and an expansive repertoire of demos and rhythms, this is a solid option for both performing live or recording at home. You’ll find both a USB and aux input on the back, as well as a headphone jack so you can play without disturbing the neighbors. Over 23,000 musicians have left it with an average 4.5/5 star rating.

And for vocalists, throwing in this TONOR mic bundle for a fraction of today’s savings is the perfect way to round out your studio. It includes TONOR’s Q9 cardioid condenser microphone, an adjustable arm stand, shock mount, and pop filter, all for just $42.50. Then, head over to our Mac accessories guide for other ways to explore your creativity this summer.

More on the KORG B2 88-Key Digital Piano:

The B2 is a new generation of digital piano from KORG focused on accessibility and ease of use. Perfect as a first piano for a new player, we’ve paid special attention to the experience of playing a real piano. B2 is packed with carefully selected sounds, starting with legendary grand pianos from around the world. Software and a variety of connectors come standard for a truly modern piano experience.

