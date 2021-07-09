LG Gram 15 touchscreen laptop 256GB takes $350 plunge at a new all-time low

Amazon is offering LG’s 15.6-inch Gram Touchscreen Laptop Intel i7/8GB/256GB for $999 shipped. That knocks at least $350 off the usual rate, and marks a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. The LG Gram 15 delivers up to 17 hours of use per charge, backed by a 10th generation Intel i7 quad-core processor for speeds up to 3.9GHz. The 1080p IPS touchscreen is paired by DTS:X Ultra sound engineering, so when all the work is done, you can enjoy streaming your favorites with 3D audio rendering. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, with a Thunderbolt 3 and HDMI output onboard as well. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Don’t mind nixing the touchscreen? HP’s new 14-inch laptop makes a solid alternative for both work and pleasure with a 10-hour battery life, Ryzen 5 5500U chip, and the Windows 10 OS for $491. That 6-core Ryzen 5 processor would give LG a run for its money with speed sup to 4GHz. And while you might miss the Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, you’re still walking away with Wi-Fi 6 support and HP’s fast charge, which can juice the battery up to 50% in just 45 minutes. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 300 customers.

Although, for portable streaming, news, and more, you might want to check our the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus on sale for $220. With a powerful octa-core processor and built-in Alexa, the Smart Tab M10 Plus makes a great entertainment station for you or the whole family. Aside from that, you can peruse all of the best laptop and home computer deals in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on LG’s Gram 15 laptop:

FHD IPS Touchscreen: You can view your work, gaming or streaming content with full detail, color and clarity.

Battery: 80Wh battery delivers up to 17 hours of power. Heavy-duty, high-capacity, consistent performance.

Thunderbolt 3: Transfer data up to 40 Gbps and display smooth 5K video, all while charging your laptop.

Military-grade toughness: LG gram passed seven military-grade tests for durability, including dust, shock, pressure, temperature, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!