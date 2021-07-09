Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB home while it’s down to $220 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering Lenovo’s 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $219.99 shipped. This usually sells for $280, and today’s 21% discount brings the price down to the second best price we’ve ever tracked. The Lenovo Smart Tab Plus brings together a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with a sleek 1080p touchscreen display, so it can keep you on the pulse of your work and personal projects, and makes a solid all-around tablet for games and streaming. It comes paired by a smart charging dock with built-in Alexa. And under the fabric-wrapped exterior, you’ll find dual 3W speakers as well. Plus, you’ve got a 5MP back and 2MP front camera for all things Zoom, as well as making memories at home and on-the-go. Over 750 customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. See more below.

Though if Alexa integration is what you’re after, it doesn’t get better than the new Fire HD 10 Tablet for $150. It also touts an octa-core processor, with up to 12-hours of battery life and 3GB of RAM. Although, with a microSD card, that can be extended up to 1TB. Plus, it can operate as a smart hub for your Alexa-compatible devices, and includes a myriad of apps from Netflix to Zoom, and plenty of games for you and the little ones to enjoy. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Of course, there’s also the new iPad Air if you’re looking for the very latest and greatest. Right now, we’re tracking one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen at $60 off, so now is a perfect time to give one a whirl. Though if Apple’s prices are a little ways outside your budget, you might find something more suitable hanging around our smart home guide instead.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

