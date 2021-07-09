FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB home while it’s down to $220 (Save $60)

-
AmazonSmart Homelenovo
Save $60 $220

Amazon is offering Lenovo’s 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $219.99 shipped. This usually sells for $280, and today’s 21% discount brings the price down to the second best price we’ve ever tracked. The Lenovo Smart Tab Plus brings together a 2.3GHz octa-core processor with a sleek 1080p touchscreen display, so it can keep you on the pulse of your work and personal projects, and makes a solid all-around tablet for games and streaming. It comes paired by a smart charging dock with built-in Alexa. And under the fabric-wrapped exterior, you’ll find dual 3W speakers as well. Plus, you’ve got a 5MP back and 2MP front camera for all things Zoom, as well as making memories at home and on-the-go. Over 750 customers have left it with a 4+ star rating. See more below.

Though if Alexa integration is what you’re after, it doesn’t get better than the new Fire HD 10 Tablet for $150. It also touts an octa-core processor, with up to 12-hours of battery life and 3GB of RAM. Although, with a microSD card, that can be extended up to 1TB. Plus, it can operate as a smart hub for your Alexa-compatible devices, and includes a myriad of apps from Netflix to Zoom, and plenty of games for you and the little ones to enjoy. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,000 customers.

Of course, there’s also the new iPad Air if you’re looking for the very latest and greatest. Right now, we’re tracking one of the biggest discounts we’ve ever seen at $60 off, so now is a perfect time to give one a whirl. Though if Apple’s prices are a little ways outside your budget, you might find something more suitable hanging around our smart home guide instead.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $...
This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm ...
ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time lo...
Highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel hits Amazon 2021...
Add three Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches to your home at u...
Amazon’s offering the Eagle Creek Specter Cube Se...
Save as much as 50% on Logitech’s popular MX Master 2...
Keep your summer smile shining, 16-pack Crest 3D Whites...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 29%

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s at a new all-time low of $200, more from $150

From $150 Learn More
Save 22%

Lenovo’s back to school-ready Chromebook Flex 5 has dropped to $321 (Save 22%)

$321 Learn More
85% off

Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices from $15

From $15 Learn More
$1,000 off

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $760, more from $400 (Up to $1,000 off)

From $400 Learn More
New low

Capture stunning vacation video with the GoPro Fusion 360 action camera at a low of $150

$150 Learn More
Reg. $60+

This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm dropped to $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

$42.50 Learn More
Save $133

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time low at $567 (Rare discount)

$567 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 9, 2021 – iPad Air $60 off, Anker essentials from $11, more

Listen now