Score 3 magazines for $12 shipped this weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

DiscountsMags is now offering three magazines for $12 in its latest weekend bundle sale. That means every title in the sale is available at $4 a pop (providing you’re willing to grab at least three of them), and there’s a lot of big names here. Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Forbes, Men’s Health, GQ, Esquire, Women’s Health, Golf Digest, and much more are all on tap this weekend. This is a great time to refresh your subs, score some easy gifts for folks (every title in your can be sent to a different address), or just to bring some new reading material into your life. Head below for more details.

This weekend’s bundle sale brings the price of every title down to $4 per year with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and absolutely no chance of auto-renewal like on Amazon. At this price, just about very title is now below the usual weekend pricing and, in some cases, drops them back down to the lowest we have tracked this year.

While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout is Men’s Health. This one sells for $9 per year or more at Amazon and is now down at the lowest price we can find as part of today’s bundle offer. Health and fitness advice, fashion, and entertainment coverage make Men’s Health “the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier.”

You can browse through everything to build your bundle right here. You’ll need to choose at least three subscriptions to redeem the special pricing, but you can also choose to add a fourth or fifth title at the same price as well.

Just keep in mind, you can still score Entrepreneur magazine at $4 on its own, sans-bundle, as part of our mid week deals as well. Then go scoop your new Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies and browse through our July 2021 summer reading list while you’re at it.

More on Men’s Health:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

