FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score 3 magazines for $12 shipped this weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, much more

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off 3 for $12

DiscountsMags is now offering three magazines for $12 in its latest weekend bundle sale. That means every title in the sale is available at $4 a pop (providing you’re willing to grab at least three of them), and there’s a lot of big names here. Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Forbes, Men’s Health, GQ, Esquire, Women’s Health, Golf Digest, and much more are all on tap this weekend. This is a great time to refresh your subs, score some easy gifts for folks (every title in your can be sent to a different address), or just to bring some new reading material into your life. Head below for more details. 

This weekend’s bundle sale brings the price of every title down to $4 per year with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and absolutely no chance of auto-renewal like on Amazon. At this price, just about very title is now below the usual weekend pricing and, in some cases, drops them back down to the lowest we have tracked this year. 

While it’s hard to go wrong here, one standout is Men’s Health. This one sells for $9 per year or more at Amazon and is now down at the lowest price we can find as part of today’s bundle offer. Health and fitness advice, fashion, and entertainment coverage make Men’s Health “the essential read for guys who want to be stronger, smarter, grittier and wealthier.”

You can browse through everything to build your bundle right here. You’ll need to choose at least three subscriptions to redeem the special pricing, but you can also choose to add a fourth or fifth title at the same price as well.  

Just keep in mind, you can still score Entrepreneur magazine at $4 on its own, sans-bundle, as part of our mid week deals as well. Then go scoop your new Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies and browse through our July 2021 summer reading list while you’re at it. 

More on Men’s Health:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple celebrates Black Widow’s theatrical release...
Entrepreneur magazine and more now starting from $4/yr....
Apple discounts popular TV show seasons starting at jus...
Sci-Fi 4K movie deals: The Matrix, Inception, Ready Pla...
Kick back this summer with millions of books on Kindle ...
Grab the complete Parks and Rec. collection while it...
Apple launches action and thriller $10 or less movie sa...
Score all 23 volumes of Demon Slayer at 40% off with th...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $10+

Entrepreneur magazine and more now starting from $4/yr. with no sales tax (Reg. $10+)

$4+ Learn More

Newegg launches new $99 PC building service to combat scalpers and component shortages

Learn More
$141 off

Practice makes perfect: Korg’s B2 88-key weighted digital piano drops to $359 (Save $141)

$359 Learn More
Save 20%

Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the second-best price this year of $275

$275 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Pavilion, 4K Camera, SpongeBob, Sheltered, more

FREE+ Learn More
50% off

Organize your LEGO collection with these stackable storage bricks from $9

From $9 Learn More
41% off

Amazon Basics hand tools from $6: Wrenches, chisels, and more up to 41% off

From $6 Learn More
Save $350

LG Gram 15 touchscreen laptop 256GB takes $350 plunge at a new all-time low

$999 Learn More