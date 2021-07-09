Add the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD to your EDC while it’s down at $90 on Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD for $89.99 shipped in black or silver. Regularly $110, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a 1-day deal at $88 and the best we can find. This compact device adds 500GB of speedy SSD storage to your EDC or at-home setup with fingerprint and password security. From there, you’re looking at transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s as well as “an LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance” and a shock-resistant design that “withstands drops from 6-feet.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

Not interested in the touch security and LED indicator on the model above? The Samsung T7 Portable SSD with nearly the same specs without the touch tech sells for $79 shipped on Amazon. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,600 customers and provides the same transfer speeds for less.

Speaking of portable SSD deals, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the fabric-wrapped Ultra Touch USB-C models from Seagate. Starting from $77, you’ll find a couple of options to choose from with solid discounts right here. Head over to our Mac accessories hub for even more notable add-on offers and our constantly updated Apple guide for all of the best MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch deals.

More on the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD:

FINGERPRINT SECURITY: SSD with fingerprint and password security

BLAZING FAST STORAGE: Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1 000 MB/s. Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than hard drives

LED STATUS INDICATOR: The T7 Touch features an LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance

BUILT STRONG: Shock-resistant and withstands drops from 6ft

