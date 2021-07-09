FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Add the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD to your EDC while it’s down at $90 on Amazon

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Reg. $110 $90

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD for $89.99 shipped in black or silver. Regularly $110, like it currently fetches at Best Buy, today’s offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a 1-day deal at $88 and the best we can find. This compact device adds 500GB of speedy SSD storage to your EDC or at-home setup with fingerprint and password security. From there, you’re looking at transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s as well as “an LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance” and a shock-resistant design that “withstands drops from 6-feet.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,500 Amazon customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below. 

Not interested in the touch security and LED indicator on the model above? The Samsung T7 Portable SSD with nearly the same specs without the touch tech sells for $79 shipped on Amazon. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 9,600 customers and provides the same transfer speeds for less. 

Speaking of portable SSD deals, we are also still tracking some solid offers on the fabric-wrapped Ultra Touch USB-C models from Seagate. Starting from $77, you’ll find a couple of options to choose from with solid discounts right here. Head over to our Mac accessories hub for even more notable add-on offers and our constantly updated Apple guide for all of the best MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch deals.

More on the Samsung 500GB T7 Touch Portable SSD:

  • FINGERPRINT SECURITY: SSD with fingerprint and password security
  • BLAZING FAST STORAGE: Reads up to 1,050 MB/s / Writes up to 1 000 MB/s. Transfers files nearly 9.5x faster than hard drives
  • LED STATUS INDICATOR: The T7 Touch features an LED square that illuminates to keep you informed of what your SSD is doing at a glance
  • BUILT STRONG: Shock-resistant and withstands drops from 6ft

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller hits Ama...
Bundle Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with four Tile Ma...
Anker heads into weekend with discount iPhone and Andro...
These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 eac...
Clip Spigen’s Valentinus AirTags Case onto your k...
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick packs 1080p streaming, Dol...
Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives at the second-best pr...
For just $20, this family-sized electric griddle is a b...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Amazon low

Score some stylish SSD storage with Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C drives from $77

From $77 Learn More
Reg. $70

PowerA MOGA XP5-A Bluetooth Android Controller hits Amazon 2021 low at $48

$48 Learn More
Save 30%

Bundle Amazon’s latest Echo Dot with four Tile Mate item finders for $80 (Save 30%)

$80 Learn More
$104 off

Popular eufy RoboVacs are starting from just $79 shipped today: 25C, 15C MAX, more

$79+ Learn More
Save now

Anker heads into weekend with discount iPhone and Android essentials from $11

From $11 Learn More
80% off

Macy’s Black Friday in July Event offers up to 80% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, more

from $13 Learn More
40% off

These highly-rated BN-LINK smart plugs are under $4 each today: 4-pack for $15.50 (40% off)

$15.50 Learn More