Bring 4K dual-monitor support to your laptop with this highly-rated HDMI adapter for $54.50

Amazon is offering the StarTech USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI 4K30 Adapter for $54.49 shipped. Typically selling for about $70, today’s solid 22% savings drop the price to a new all-time low. If you’ve been wanting to add dual-monitor support to your laptop or PC, this adapter transforms one of your USB 3.0 ports into one 4K30 and one 1080p60 HDMI output. It doesn’t need any additional power to operate – just plug in and you’re ready to roll. It’s important to note this specific model is only compatible with Windows, not Mac or Linux, so be sure to confirm compatibility beforehand. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 4,100 customers. Head below for more.

To ensure your adapter is up to task, we recommend throwing in at least one of these 4K30 HDMI cables for $11.50. This 3-meter cable should offer plenty of leeway for either a dual monitor set up, or for use on appliances and game systems like the Nintendo Switch. It’s set to deliver up to 4K resolution, or 1080p at up to 120Hz, so it’s sure to keep up with your adapter and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 800 customers.

Speaking of laptops, we’re tracking a killer deal on the LG Gram 15 right now at $350 off. With an impressive 17-hour battery life, plus processing speeds up to 3.9Ghz, this 15.6-inch touchscreen laptop is ready for anything you can throw at it. Though if $999 is a bit more than you’re looking to invest right now, there are loads of more affordable options tucked away in our best PC gaming deals guide.

More on StarTech’s USB 3 to Dual HDMI Adapter:

HIGH RESOLUTION SUPPORT: Add astonishing picture quality through the USB 3.0 port of your computer by adding support for video resolutions of up to 4K at 30Hz.

NO POWER SUPPLY NEEDED: Connect the 4K UHD dual monitor adapter directly to your computer without the need for an additional power supply.

WINDOWS ONLY: This USB 3.0 to Dual HDMI Adapter is only compatible with Windows operating systems and does not support MacBook devices.

