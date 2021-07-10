FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Uplift HomePod, Echo, or Nest devices with these smart speaker outlet shelves from $5 each

-
Home Goods
37% off $5 each

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Shipping for this listing is delayed by just under three weeks. This works out to $5 each, offers 37% off the typical rate you’d spend individually, and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Untamed wires can make a slick space look cluttered really quickly. With this wall mount you’ll be able to keep exposed cables to a minimum and benefit from keeping your desk or counter clear of an Echo, HomePod mini, Sonos One, and many other devices. It is capable of holding devices that weigh up to 10 pounds and it boasts a sleek white appearance that bound to blend well in any space. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Don’t need four shelves? Keep reading to find additional markdowns from $6.50 each.

More speaker shelf deals:

If you aren’t convinced that you need a shelf, consider GE’s wall tap for $3 Prime shipped instead. This way you can turn one outlet into three, which can come in handy if your smart speaker has stolen a vital power source. This will not only make up for the lost power source from your smart speaker, but add yet another on top of that. Over 5,850 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on desk deals from $36. You can then add TONOR’s USB mic bundle with metal boom arm for $42.50. Oh, and let’s not forget that three Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches are under $13 each.

WALI Smart Speaker Outlet Shelf features:

  • Ergonomic Design creates a 4.25″ width and 5″ depth extra shelf using the existing outlet and free up floor and countertop space.
  • Features a sturdy platform supporting a maximum weight up to 10 pounds.
  • Sleek modern design compliments any room and wall. Ideal for cell phones, Google Home Mini, Dot, Sonos One, power tools, toothbrush, and keys.

Amazon

