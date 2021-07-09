FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Overhaul your home office with desk deals from $36 (Up to 40% off)

-
AmazonHome GoodsVECELO
40% off From $36

Amazon is offering the VECELO 43-inch Home Office Desk for $44.67 shipped. That’s over $15 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Make your home office pop with this bright and colorful desk. The surface spans 43 inches wide and there are two reversible storage shelves that can be assembled on either the left- or right-hand side. Wood is used for shelving and the desk’s primary surface. Everything is upheld with a metal frame to ensure stability. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Continue reading to find more desks priced as low as $36.

More desks on sale:

Need a new PC laptop to go with your desk? If so, the LG Gram 15 is all yours for $999. Other office-friendly markdowns include SanDisk’s Lightning 32GB iXpand Flash Drive at $17 alongside several more from $5. Oh, and don’t miss these Cooler Master peripherals from $34.50 in addition to the ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor for $567.

VECELO 43-inch Home Office Desk features:

  • With a simple design, this table is suitable for study room, bedroom, living room, children’s room, office etc.There are five color options.
  • Robust MDF design, rigid metal frame with adjustable feet ensures desk stability as you type away at your keyboard.
  • The 43 inch desktop has enough space to accommodate the items you need, such as computers monitors printers keyboards books,with 2 storage shelves, your choice of either left or right configuration.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

VECELO

About the Author

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy...
Oral-B electric toothbrushes now starting from $40 at A...
Snag Amazon’s 4-piece Wicker Patio Set for $247, ...
Save up to $100 on the latest OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at...
Store two bikes on the RAD Cycle Mighty Rack at a 2021 ...
Bring 4K dual-monitor support to your laptop with this ...
Put EastPoint’s wood Masterton Pool Table bundle ...
Bundle two Greenworks Pro 80V cordless tools at the sec...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50

This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazon low at $99 (Save $50)

$99 Learn More

LEGO Marvel collectible minifigures nearing release with 15 characters from Loki, What If…?, more

Learn More
Save $39

Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS + Cellular falls to just $1 shy of 2021 low

$290 Learn More
12-month low

Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB audio interface falls to 12-month low at under $32 shipped

Under $32 Learn More

Mesh Wi-Fi for $20 apiece? Yes, please: Meet the new Vilo mesh router system

Learn More
$170 off

Cuisinart’s 4-in-1 Woodcreek Pellet Grill falls to new low at $170 off

$427 Learn More
40% off

Oral-B electric toothbrushes now starting from $40 at Amazon (Up to 40% off) + more from $10

From $10 Learn More
$93 off

Snag Amazon’s 4-piece Wicker Patio Set for $247, more from $232 (Up to $93 off)

From $232 Learn More