This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm dropped to $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

TONOR Direct (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Q9 USB Microphone Bundle for $42.49 shipped. Regularly between $60 and as much as $70, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find. The TONOR Q9 USB condenser microphone features a cardioid capsule perfect for voice-overs, podcasting, and even music recording, as well as on-board volume control. But this is a complete package that includes the all-metal suspension scissor stand, metal shock mount, desk clamp, pop filter, mic cover, and the USB cable so you’re ready to go on day one with both Mac and Windows-based systems. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More details below.

You’re paying a little bit more for the metal suspension arm on today’s lead deal. However, if you don’t need that, something like this TONOR TC30 model with a smaller desktop tripod comes in at under $33 Prime shipped. Still a great setup for podcasting or really just any kind of recording/streaming at the desktop, this one carries similarly solid 4+ star ratings from over 6,900 Amazon customers.

Check out our hands-on reviews for the Epos B20, the latest Samson Q9U model, the HyperX QuadCast S and the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic. Then dive into our coverage of some of the new models that have hit lately like ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic and this Marantz model.

More on the TONOR Q9 Microphone Bundle:

Plug and Play: (Note: Not compatible with Xbox.) With USB A to B cable, Q9 microphone is easy to connect with both Mac and Windows computer, no need any extra driver software or sound card.

Great Sound of Fidelity: The cardioid condenser capsule enables the Q9 to capture pristine and accurate sound and cancel noise from surroundings, perfect for recording and communicating.

