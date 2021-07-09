FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This complete TONOR USB mic bundle with metal boom arm dropped to $42.50 (Reg. $60+)

-
Amazonmac accessoriesTONOR
Reg. $60+ $42.50

TONOR Direct (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering its Q9 USB Microphone Bundle for $42.49 shipped. Regularly between $60 and as much as $70, today’s deal is within a few bucks of the lowest we have tracked in the last year and the best we can find. The TONOR Q9 USB condenser microphone features a cardioid capsule perfect for voice-overs, podcasting, and even music recording, as well as on-board volume control. But this is a complete package that includes the all-metal suspension scissor stand, metal shock mount, desk clamp, pop filter, mic cover, and the USB cable so you’re ready to go on day one with both Mac and Windows-based systems. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

You’re paying a little bit more for the metal suspension arm on today’s lead deal. However, if you don’t need that, something like this TONOR TC30 model with a smaller desktop tripod comes in at under $33 Prime shipped. Still a great setup for podcasting or really just any kind of recording/streaming at the desktop, this one carries similarly solid 4+ star ratings from over 6,900 Amazon customers. 

Check out our hands-on reviews for the Epos B20, the latest Samson Q9U model, the HyperX QuadCast S and the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic. Then dive into our coverage of some of the new models that have hit lately like ROCCAT Torch USB-C Mic and this Marantz model. 

More on the TONOR Q9 Microphone Bundle:

  • Plug and Play: (Note: Not compatible with Xbox.) With USB A to B cable, Q9 microphone is easy to connect with both Mac and Windows computer, no need any extra driver software or sound card.
  • Great Sound of Fidelity: The cardioid condenser capsule enables the Q9 to capture pristine and accurate sound and cancel noise from surroundings, perfect for recording and communicating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

TONOR

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $...
Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB h...
ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz monitor plunges to new all-time lo...
Highly-rated Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel hits Amazon 2021...
Add three Wi-Fi smart dimmer switches to your home at u...
Amazon’s offering the Eagle Creek Specter Cube Se...
Save as much as 50% on Logitech’s popular MX Master 2...
Keep your summer smile shining, 16-pack Crest 3D Whites...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $75

Nulaxy’s metal MacBook standing converter will get you on your feet for $51 (Reg. $75+)

$51 Learn More
New lows

Philips Hue Play Gradient Lightstrips see first discounts starting at $200 (Refurb)

From $200 Learn More
30% off

Disney store offers up to 25% off sitewide + The Mandalorian art kits, more from $12 (30% off)

From $12 Learn More
Reg. $1,500+

Turn RTX on with Alienware’s RTX 3060 Aurora R12 desktop at $1,000 (Save $500+)

$1,000 Learn More
85% off

Jos. A. Bank Clearance Event takes up to 85% off original prices from $15

From $15 Learn More
$1,000 off

Epson’s 9.1-inch Smart Projector dwarfs most TVs at $760, more from $400 (Up to $1,000 off)

From $400 Learn More
Save $60

Bring Lenovo’s 10-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB home while it’s down to $220 (Save $60)

$220 Learn More
New low

Capture stunning vacation video with the GoPro Fusion 360 action camera at a low of $150

$150 Learn More