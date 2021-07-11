Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp sees rare discount to new low of $20 (Save 33%)

Amazon is currently offering its Echo Glow Smart Lamp for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at 33% in savings as today’s offer marks the first notable price cut in over a year alongside a new all-time low. Amazon’s unique smart lamp pairs with all of the speakers and displays in its Alexa ecosystem in order to deliver multicolored lighting into your space. Ideal for kids, it packs unique features like being able to provide visual reminders for helping your little one stick to morning or bedtime routines alongside doubling as a night light and more. Over 27,700 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Rather just swap out the bulb in an existing lamp to bring home some Alexa-enabled lighting? Go with a LIFX Dimmable Light Bulb at $10 to save some extra cash. While this one isn’t a standalone lamp like the Echo Glow, and nor does it output color illumination, it will work with Alexa on top of Siri and Assistant.

If support for more than just Alexa is more your smart home’s speed, we’re tracking a 30% discount on the meross HomeKit color lamp at $21. Or if you like the look of the lead deal and don’t need the smart home features, two of Aukey’s touch table lamps can be yours for $22.

Echo Glow features

Connect this multicolor smart lamp to your Echo device, and you can ask Alexa to change the color, adjust brightness, and create helpful routines. You can also control it with a tap. Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple. Create lighting cues that help with counting down to dinnertime or setting a reading timer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!