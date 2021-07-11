FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring Apple Silicon to the desktop with $149 off the latest Mac mini at new all-time low

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
New low $149 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $749.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $899, you’re looking at a new all-time low with today’s $149 discount beating our previous Prime Day mention by $30. The 256GB model is down to $600 from $699, as well.

Apple’s latest Mac mini provides an affordable and compact way to bring all of the perks of the new M1 chip to your desktop with the added benefit of being able to choose your own display, unlike the new iMacs. Sporting the same low-profile footprint that many have come to know and love, it packs up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support on top of being powered by Apple Silicon. There’s also two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package, and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Those who plan on positioning the Mac mini at their desk will want to check out Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub at $100. This accessory delivers a selection of front-facing I/O headlined by USB-C, SD card readers, and more. There’s even a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in with your new Apple desktop. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

For more of the best deals live right now, head on over to our Apple guide. We’re tracking some notable price cuts on the latest iPad Air, with the second-best pricing to date across both Wi-Fi and Cellular models at $60 off.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam drops to ...
Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sa...
Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp sees rare dis...
Dive into Amazon’s pool, spa, and heat-beating sa...
Grow your portable library with up to 92% off these Kin...
Filtrete’s Smart Air Purifier cleanses 310-sq. ft...
Uplift HomePod, Echo, or Nest devices with these smart ...
Change purses often? This organizer makes the switch ea...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a return to the all-time low at $149 off

$149 off Learn More

LEGO unveils 2021’s Star Wars Advent Calendar with 24 Mandalorian-themed builds

Learn More
Rare discount

Grab an extra Sony DualSense Wireless PS5 Controller while they’re down to $60

$60 Learn More
Amazon low

Logitech’s StreamCam 1080p USB-C webcam drops to new low of $150 following rare discount

$150 Learn More
Save $100

Take $100 off Acer’s 11-inch Chromebook at a new all-time low of $129

$129 Learn More
Save 40%

Tablo OTA DVRs with automatic commercial skipping on sale from $90 (Save up to 40%)

From $90 Learn More
Save 33%

Amazon’s Echo Glow color smart lamp sees rare discount to new low of $20 (Save 33%)

$20 Learn More
Save 50%

Dive into Amazon’s pool, spa, and heat-beating savings from $11 (Save 50%)

From $11 Learn More