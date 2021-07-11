Bring Apple Silicon to the desktop with $149 off the latest Mac mini at new all-time low

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $749.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Typically fetching $899, you’re looking at a new all-time low with today’s $149 discount beating our previous Prime Day mention by $30. The 256GB model is down to $600 from $699, as well.

Apple’s latest Mac mini provides an affordable and compact way to bring all of the perks of the new M1 chip to your desktop with the added benefit of being able to choose your own display, unlike the new iMacs. Sporting the same low-profile footprint that many have come to know and love, it packs up to 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 support on top of being powered by Apple Silicon. There’s also two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package, and you can get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Those who plan on positioning the Mac mini at their desk will want to check out Satechi’s new USB-C Stand and Hub at $100. This accessory delivers a selection of front-facing I/O headlined by USB-C, SD card readers, and more. There’s even a matching silver aluminum construction to blend right in with your new Apple desktop. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

